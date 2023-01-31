ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop flights from BWI to Puerto Rico

By WMAR STAFF
 5 days ago
Looking for affordable airfare to Puerto Rico?

Come May 4 you will have more options at BWI Airport.

That's when Frontier Airlines will begin daily nonstop flights to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan.

To start off one-way flights will start as lows as $59.

With this latest addition Frontier now offers nine nonstop destinations out of BWI including to Cancun, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Orlando.

For more information click here .

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

