Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop flights from BWI to Puerto Rico
Looking for affordable airfare to Puerto Rico?
Come May 4 you will have more options at BWI Airport.
That's when Frontier Airlines will begin daily nonstop flights to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan.
To start off one-way flights will start as lows as $59.
With this latest addition Frontier now offers nine nonstop destinations out of BWI including to Cancun, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Orlando.
