Las Vegas, NV

Ground testing begins at The Mirage Hotel ahead of Hard Rock transition

By Angelina Dixson, KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
The iconic guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel that may change the face of the Las Vegas Strip could be one step closer to reality.

Workers will be drilling in six different locations at the Mirage Resort this week to determine where exactly to construct the iconic Hard Rock Guitar.

Those in the area may hear some noise and even feel some vibrations as soon as the drilling starts, though hotel officials say it's not expected to impact any guest rooms within the hotel or nearby.

Though the drilling was set to begin on Monday, hotel officials tell us drilling will officially begin on Tuesday, due to some clearance issues. The work is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for 10 weekdays, but the work will pause over the weekends.

Joe Lupo, the President of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas, told KTNV in a statement, "The testing that is being carried out is standard practice in support of the architectural and engineering design process."

As further preparation for the property's transition, the Mirage also conducted a hiring fair, where an estimated 800 people — and potential future employees of the new Hard Rock Hotel — were said to attend.

Jamie Stratton, the Senior Vice President of Human Resources at the Mirage by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, told KTNV, " We're so excited to host our first on-site hiring event here at the Mirage for Hard Rock. We're hiring for over 300 roles for security and food and beverage and the hotel."

Stratton says any newly-selected candidates will be hired as soon as possible to begin orientation next Tuesday.

"We're introducing them to Hard Rock," Stratton said. "The brand here is still Mirage, but the employer is Hard Rock — so we're teaching them all about what our plans for the future are. We're really excited."

