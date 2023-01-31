Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
Bay News 9
Springsteen and E Street Band to bring show to Orlando on Sunday
TAMPA, Fla. — It's been six years since Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band embarked on a major tour. Judging by the first show Wednesday night in Tampa, you'd never know it. The Boss and his band served notice they are back, and fans in Orlando will get a chance to see that show Sunday at the Amway Center.
Bay News 9
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Lake Eola
ORLANDO, Fla. — The central Florida community honored the life of Tyre Nichols at a vigil at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando on Saturday night. At the ceremony, they also talked about gun violence and police brutality nationwide. What You Need To Know. Tyre Nichols was honored at a...
Bay News 9
'Out of the Darkness' suicide prevention walk kicks off in Baldwin Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered in Baldwin Park on Saturday morning for the 16th annual "Out of the Darkness" 5K walk. The event raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. What You Need To Know. According to the Florida Department of Health, 3,113 people died...
Bay News 9
A show of strength for a Lakeland community, decades old cold case solved and heart health importance during black history month
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Showers and thunderstorms will move in for Friday along a cold front. While it will not be a complete washout, it will be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy. Winds will also pick up behind the...
Bay News 9
Universal Orlando rolls out new ticket offer
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced a new ticket offer that includes two free theme park days. Universal launches new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents. The offer includes two free park days with the purchase of a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket. Visitors will get five days of...
Bay News 9
Ministries offer food and help in Lakeland community shaken by drive-by shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. — Three days after gunshots rang out on North Iowa Avenue, a very different scene unfolded just blocks away on North Vermont Avenue. Ministries from around Polk County set up in a lot and handed out food and drinks, with officials saying their goal was to let neighbors know they're not alone.
Bay News 9
Homeless community members told to move tents out of downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla --Members of the homeless community living in downtown Orlando said they have been ordered by the city to move their tents. Many said they were given orange slips noting violations of the city's public nuisance ordinance and were told to move their property. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
Man armed with knives shot by Volusia County deputy
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Officials are investigating after a deputy involved shooting in Volusia County over the weekend. The call came in just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about someone who had a weapon and was threatening other people. Deputies fired at the suspect after he began coming toward them. According to officials the suspect was stabilized and taken to the hospital.
Bay News 9
13-year-old Polk County student hit and killed while waiting for bus
A Polk County student was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning while waiting for a school bus. The student was 13 years old, according to a statement from Polk County Public Schools. The student was transported to the Lake Wales Advent Health by Polk County Emergency Medical Services...
Bay News 9
'You have to take control of your story': Black artists share unique perspectives in new gallery exhibit
SAN ANTONIO — Angela Weddle has been creating art since she was 3 years old. “I’m drawing this set of oak trees right in front of me,” Weddle, a visual artist, said. “I could never climb them and kind of do those things. But drawing them makes me feel some of that connection.”
