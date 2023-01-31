COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon revealed a focus group tested in favor of Alex Murdaugh in his murder trial. In the recap of Day 10 of the murder trial, Condon said Murdaugh's attorneys will use the focus group in his defense, according to a reliable source on the defense team. The focus group will be used against the state's theory of the murders of Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul being financially motivated.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO