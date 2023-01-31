ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Pair of white sharks ping off SC coast Sunday, including Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Researchers at OCEARCH spotted two juvenile white sharks off of the South Carolina coast Sunday. One is currently lurking just off of the Grand Strand coastline. OCEARCH researchers say just after 6 a.m. Sunday, the juvenile white shark Jekyll was pinged several miles off...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Condon: Murdaugh focus group tests in defense's favor, will be central to defense's case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon revealed a focus group tested in favor of Alex Murdaugh in his murder trial. In the recap of Day 10 of the murder trial, Condon said Murdaugh's attorneys will use the focus group in his defense, according to a reliable source on the defense team. The focus group will be used against the state's theory of the murders of Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul being financially motivated.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Candidates to launch campaigns for SCDP chair on Feb. 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The campaign launch event for the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) chair candidates and vice-chairs team will take place today, Feb. 4, in Charleston. The event will be at ILA Hall Local 1422, 1142 Morrison Drive, according to a press release. The event will be...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy