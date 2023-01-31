Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Pair of white sharks ping off SC coast Sunday, including Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Researchers at OCEARCH spotted two juvenile white sharks off of the South Carolina coast Sunday. One is currently lurking just off of the Grand Strand coastline. OCEARCH researchers say just after 6 a.m. Sunday, the juvenile white shark Jekyll was pinged several miles off...
abcnews4.com
Navy ships, divers off Carolina coast expect 'relatively short' balloon debris recovery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Ships working to recover debris from the balloon suspected of spying for China officials should only be in the water for "a relatively short time," according to two top officials. A senior defense and senior military official said the ships are out there after...
abcnews4.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
abcnews4.com
Condon: Murdaugh focus group tests in defense's favor, will be central to defense's case
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon revealed a focus group tested in favor of Alex Murdaugh in his murder trial. In the recap of Day 10 of the murder trial, Condon said Murdaugh's attorneys will use the focus group in his defense, according to a reliable source on the defense team. The focus group will be used against the state's theory of the murders of Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul being financially motivated.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry warming centers to open doors ahead of expected overnight freezing temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches in the Lowcountry are temporarily opening their doors to people in need of a place to stay Friday night as overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. North Charleston - Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Church doors open at 7...
abcnews4.com
Candidates to launch campaigns for SCDP chair on Feb. 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The campaign launch event for the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) chair candidates and vice-chairs team will take place today, Feb. 4, in Charleston. The event will be at ILA Hall Local 1422, 1142 Morrison Drive, according to a press release. The event will be...
abcnews4.com
Virginia school district debates installing screening technology to detect weapons
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — In Virginia, Alexandria City Public Schools staff members updated school board members on safety measures either already in place, or in the process of being implemented, including everything from camera upgrades to making sure door alarms are loud enough. Staff also asked board members to...
abcnews4.com
Woman arrested after newborn found dead along NC railroad tracks: Sheriff
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman is charged after a newborn baby was found dead last week along railroad tracks in East Rockingham, according to Richmond County Sheriff Mark Gulledge. Kimberly Dawn Harris, 27, of Rockingham was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and felony conceal/fail to report...
abcnews4.com
Sullivan's Island council members to reintroduce protective guidelines for Maritime Forest
SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Circuit Court Judge Jennifer McCoy sided with Sullivan's Island to allow Town Council members to reintroduce protective guidelines for the forest. For years, neighbors have been concerned about others cutting down trees to get better views of the ocean. In 2020, previous Town Council...
Comments / 0