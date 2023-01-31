ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cancelo deal biggest 'because of all the drama'

Joao Cancelo's exit from Manchester City was "the biggest transfer" of the January window, given the stature of the clubs involved, claims French football journalist Julien Laurens. The Portugal full-back had fallen out of favour with boss Pep Guardiola since the World Cup and clinched a move to German giants...
Yardbarker

Official: Pioli names 23-man Champions League squad – no Ibra or Maignan

AC Milan have officially named their squad for the Champions League last 16 tie that is coming up against Spurs. Milan have made a change to their Champions League squad list as our colleagues at SempreMilan.it report that Sergino Dest has been left out and Malick Thiaw has been included by Stefano Pioli.
Yardbarker

Agent admits Kiwior was wanted by top teams in Italy before Arsenal turned up

Arteta made it a priority in the winter to sign another reliable left-footed centre back after becoming overly reliant on Gabriel Maghalaes on the left side of Arsenal’s central defense, the Brazilian being his only reliable left-footed centre back. He chose Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior. There’s a lot of buzz...
BBC

City's £11m deadline day windfall

The attention around Manchester City’s deadline day was centred around the surprise exit of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich. But, under the radar, yet again they have made significant sums from their astute transfer dealings. Pedro Porro spent three years at City but spent the last two in Portugal...
SB Nation

Benfica confirm Enzo Fernández agreement with Chelsea for Premier League-record fee

The transfer deadline has passed without an official announcement from either Chelsea or Benfica about the transfer of Enzo Fernández being completed, but we can (probably) rest assured that there will no more shenanigans or u-turns or whatever, and that the 22-year-old will soon be posing in Chelsea Blue. But it takes time to get those poses, with just the right amount of Blue Steel.
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Yardbarker

Liverpool welcome Van Dijk, Firmino back to training

Liverpool have received a huge boost with the return to training of two first team stars. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will soon be able to call on duo Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino. The defender and forward have been absent from recent matches, but are both back in training.
BBC

Sean Dyche: Everton manager says club did try to sign new players in January

Sean Dyche says Everton did try to recruit players in January, but the quality of the signings "had to be better" than those players already at the club. The Toffees sold forward Anthony Gordon to Newcastle in a £45m deal but did not sign any new players before the transfer window shut, much to the frustration of the club's supporters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy