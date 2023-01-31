Read full article on original website
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
BBC
Cancelo deal biggest 'because of all the drama'
Joao Cancelo's exit from Manchester City was "the biggest transfer" of the January window, given the stature of the clubs involved, claims French football journalist Julien Laurens. The Portugal full-back had fallen out of favour with boss Pep Guardiola since the World Cup and clinched a move to German giants...
'Not easy to find' - Kristjaan Speakman explains why Sunderland struggle to sign strikers
There is a reason why Sunderland find it hard to sign strikers, says Kristjaan Speakman.
Watch: Chelsea star Marc Cucurella's incredible reaction, as he learns Jorginho has left for Arsenal
Chelsea star Marc Cucurella learned of Jorginho's move to Arsenal on camera: look out, Marc, that might be you judging by past Blues stars
Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher has hailed Jurgen Klopp saying the manager consistently gets the best out of the players at his disposal, and he must take all of the credit for Liverpool's success in recent years
Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo ‘agreed Bournemouth deal and had plane ready before owners opted for Hamed Traore transfer’
NICOLO ZANIOLO was ready to fly to England and join Bournemouth, according to reports. The Italian has been linked to Premier League sides this month as he looks for an exit route from Serie A side Roma. Bournemouth were tipped as the destination for the player before the move broke...
Report: Manchester City Rejected Loan Offer For Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva will be staying at Manchester City for the rest of the season even though Barcelona have shown an interest in the Portuguese international.
Yardbarker
Official: Pioli names 23-man Champions League squad – no Ibra or Maignan
AC Milan have officially named their squad for the Champions League last 16 tie that is coming up against Spurs. Milan have made a change to their Champions League squad list as our colleagues at SempreMilan.it report that Sergino Dest has been left out and Malick Thiaw has been included by Stefano Pioli.
Yardbarker
Agent admits Kiwior was wanted by top teams in Italy before Arsenal turned up
Arteta made it a priority in the winter to sign another reliable left-footed centre back after becoming overly reliant on Gabriel Maghalaes on the left side of Arsenal’s central defense, the Brazilian being his only reliable left-footed centre back. He chose Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior. There’s a lot of buzz...
BBC
Transfer window: Your Premier League club's January business rated - fan views
At the end of a record-breaking winter transfer window, some Premier League clubs are ecstatic while others may be rueing a missed opportunity. We asked our fan community for an assessment of their side's January business - and a rating out of 10... Arsenal. Charlene Smith, AFTV. Rating: 9.
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
BBC
City's £11m deadline day windfall
The attention around Manchester City’s deadline day was centred around the surprise exit of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich. But, under the radar, yet again they have made significant sums from their astute transfer dealings. Pedro Porro spent three years at City but spent the last two in Portugal...
SB Nation
Benfica confirm Enzo Fernández agreement with Chelsea for Premier League-record fee
The transfer deadline has passed without an official announcement from either Chelsea or Benfica about the transfer of Enzo Fernández being completed, but we can (probably) rest assured that there will no more shenanigans or u-turns or whatever, and that the 22-year-old will soon be posing in Chelsea Blue. But it takes time to get those poses, with just the right amount of Blue Steel.
WATCH: Joao Cancelo Provides Assist In Bayern Munich Debut
Joao Cancelo left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich in a loan deal on deadline day.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Yardbarker
Liverpool welcome Van Dijk, Firmino back to training
Liverpool have received a huge boost with the return to training of two first team stars. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will soon be able to call on duo Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino. The defender and forward have been absent from recent matches, but are both back in training.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Wingback Robin Gosens: “Dimarco In Extraordinary Form But Today I Repayed Inzaghi’s Confidence In Me”
Inter wingback Robin Gosens feels that he showed how valuable he can be to the Nerazzurri with his performance in the team’s 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the 28-year-old noted that he’s happy to have...
BBC
Sean Dyche: Everton manager says club did try to sign new players in January
Sean Dyche says Everton did try to recruit players in January, but the quality of the signings "had to be better" than those players already at the club. The Toffees sold forward Anthony Gordon to Newcastle in a £45m deal but did not sign any new players before the transfer window shut, much to the frustration of the club's supporters.
