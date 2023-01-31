ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Ronald McDonald House Announces Partnership with Volunteer New York!

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently forged a partnership with Volunteer New York! to regularly engage corporate volunteers for their Day of Service volunteer program, Chef for a Day. The program which was launched last Fall calls for local chefs to bring their culinary talents to the newly renovated kitchen in the House and lead cooking demonstrations. Chef for a Day, connects local chefs with RMHGHV volunteers who commit to a day of service and create, prepare and serve brunch, dessert and dinner to the families that stay at the House.
TARRYTOWN, NY
hamlethub.com

Kratos Gymnasts of Bethel Perform At The Bay State Invitational

Gymnasts of Kratos Gymnastics located in Bethel, CT performed at the Bay State Invitational on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The competition welcomed gymnasts from all over the Northeast region of the country. Girls from Kratos ranged in age from 7-14 years of age, competing in levels Xcel Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Despite being the youngest competitors and the smallest team size, gymnasts representing Kratos’ Xcel Silver Team earned second place as a team & filled the entire podium on uneven bars.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53

Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
hamlethub.com

Eating Out in Southbury: 350th Anniversary Celebration Blog

Each month, as part of our 350th Anniversary Celebration, local historians will be offering highlights of Southbury’s history in the form of History Blogs. This month, as Southbury gears up for Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Saturday, February 4th and runs through the 11th, Town Historian John Dwyer, asks: Have you ever wondered if our forefathers went out to eat? To Find out the answer read this month’s History Blog. For more about Restaurant Week go to Southbury Restaurant Week.
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan YMCA OPEN for showers, 1.3% of Eversource customers in New Canaan remain without power

This morning, Saturday, February 4, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan provided a community update saying, "Eversource is reporting 113 outages in New Canaan (1.3% of customers), down from roughly 300 at the apex of the storm. Eversource has not provided any restoration estimates to Emergency Management, but informed us that there are 3 crews in town currently working, with over a dozen crews headed to New Canaan in the next couple of hours. The outage on Ponus Ridge is reported to be complex with 4 sections of wires down and needing repair. We continue to pressure Eversource to provide estimates and more crews to New Canaan for service restoration."
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy