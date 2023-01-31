Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
FCIAC selects Ridgefield High School seniors Hadley Drever and Henry Idone as Winter 2023 Exemplary Scholar Athletes
The FCIAC selected Ridgefield High School seniors Hadley Drever and Henry Idone as the Winter 2023 Exemplary Scholar Athletes. Both shine in the classroom, the sports arena, and the arts. Hadley Drever has consistently maintained High Honor Roll all four years of high school and is a member of the...
hamlethub.com
Ronald McDonald House Announces Partnership with Volunteer New York!
Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently forged a partnership with Volunteer New York! to regularly engage corporate volunteers for their Day of Service volunteer program, Chef for a Day. The program which was launched last Fall calls for local chefs to bring their culinary talents to the newly renovated kitchen in the House and lead cooking demonstrations. Chef for a Day, connects local chefs with RMHGHV volunteers who commit to a day of service and create, prepare and serve brunch, dessert and dinner to the families that stay at the House.
hamlethub.com
Kratos Gymnasts of Bethel Perform At The Bay State Invitational
Gymnasts of Kratos Gymnastics located in Bethel, CT performed at the Bay State Invitational on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The competition welcomed gymnasts from all over the Northeast region of the country. Girls from Kratos ranged in age from 7-14 years of age, competing in levels Xcel Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Despite being the youngest competitors and the smallest team size, gymnasts representing Kratos’ Xcel Silver Team earned second place as a team & filled the entire podium on uneven bars.
hamlethub.com
Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53
Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
hamlethub.com
Eating Out in Southbury: 350th Anniversary Celebration Blog
Each month, as part of our 350th Anniversary Celebration, local historians will be offering highlights of Southbury’s history in the form of History Blogs. This month, as Southbury gears up for Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Saturday, February 4th and runs through the 11th, Town Historian John Dwyer, asks: Have you ever wondered if our forefathers went out to eat? To Find out the answer read this month’s History Blog. For more about Restaurant Week go to Southbury Restaurant Week.
hamlethub.com
Gigi Amatuzzi, Father Figure to Many at Ridgefield's Roma Pizza, has Died
At 9:15 am today, Friday, January 3, we lost another titan of the Ridgefield, Connecticut community. Gigi Amatuzzi, brother to George Amatuzzi, passed in the company of those who loved him. While he had no children of his own, he remained a father figure to many who worked at Roma...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Three Bluebirds Swedish Dishcloths
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Three Bluebirds...
hamlethub.com
Westport Playhouse Presents Reading of Comedy "As Bees in Honey Drown"
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the stinging comedy, “As Bees in Honey Drown,” on Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m., written by Douglas Carter Beane and directed by Mark Shanahan. In “As Bees in Honey Drown,” a young, gay,...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan YMCA OPEN for showers, 1.3% of Eversource customers in New Canaan remain without power
This morning, Saturday, February 4, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan provided a community update saying, "Eversource is reporting 113 outages in New Canaan (1.3% of customers), down from roughly 300 at the apex of the storm. Eversource has not provided any restoration estimates to Emergency Management, but informed us that there are 3 crews in town currently working, with over a dozen crews headed to New Canaan in the next couple of hours. The outage on Ponus Ridge is reported to be complex with 4 sections of wires down and needing repair. We continue to pressure Eversource to provide estimates and more crews to New Canaan for service restoration."
hamlethub.com
More than 200 Eversource customers in New Canaan are without power, message from Emergency Management Director Russ Kimes
This evening, Friday, February 3, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan informed the community that Eversource is reporting 225 outages in New Canaan. "We do not have an estimated restoration time for any outages in town however we do know of at least four Eversource...
hamlethub.com
Bethel Police Update on Reservoir Street Shooting: Investigation is Active and Ongoing
Bethel police report that on January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:49 pm, the department received a call regarding yelling coming from the area of Reservoir Street. The caller reported hearing a sound of a possible gunshot, followed by yelling and then two additional gunshot sounds. Officers say they responded to...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Weather Alert: Temperatures to Drop, Gusty Winds May Cause Downed Trees and Wires
Temperatures will continue to drop throughout today, Friday, February 3 and overnight. High and gusty winds are expected to cause downed trees and wire damage. For power outages call Eversource at 800-286-2000 or report online. Parks & Rec (195 Danbury Rd - 203-431-2755) will be open today until 10pm and...
