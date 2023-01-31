Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…
Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
nbcboston.com
PHOTOS: Boston Bundles Up as Temperatures Plunge
Think it's cold now? Well get ready, because it's only going to get worse. Temperatures are already plunging Friday in the Boston area, and the winds are starting to increase. The city is expected to see some of the coldest temperatures in the last five years over the next two days, before things warm up again on Sunday.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures to Nosedive as Arctic Air Sweeps Into New England
The bitter air is pouring in, the temperature records are teed up, the winds are increasing, and the upper atmosphere…is ready to collapse. This ISN’T akin to, “The sky is falling!”, but with such intense cold at ALL levels of the atmosphere, the top of the atmosphere, what we know as the tropopause, drops due to the fact that the air molecules in this arctic air are compact and dense.
nbcboston.com
Cold Emergency in Boston as Frigid Air Lays a Freeze Across New England
Boston is bracing through the start of a brutally cold snap of weather, as arctic air sweeps into New England — sending temperatures into potentially hazardous territory. Doctors say people should not underestimate how dangerous this cold snap will be. The good news is it’s not a long duration...
nbcboston.com
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
nbcboston.com
Boston Prepares for Dangerously Low Temperatures
Record-setting cold temperatures are moving in to Massachusetts. "We're New Englanders," said Winthrop resident Belinda Borelli. "We're tough, we're gonna make it, I think everything's going to be OK." It'll be a quick burst of the big chill, but enough to cancel classes for Boston Public Schools on Friday. "I'm...
nbcboston.com
PHOTOS: Dog Rescued After 20 Minutes in Icy Wareham Pond Amid Brutal Cold
A dog that had fallen into the water in Wareham, Massachusetts, was rescued on Saturday morning, despite record-low temperatures across the region. Wareham first responders were called to the pond where the dog, named Dakota, had fallen in at around 7:19 a.m., firefighters said. The dog was spotted struggling in the water around 150 feet from shore.
nbcboston.com
Alewife MBTA Station Closed Due to Car Hanging From Parking Garage; Girl Hurt By Falling Glass
An MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier and debris onto the station below and leaving a vehicle dangling from above the facility. Two people were hospitalized following the incident, officials said.
nbcboston.com
Celebration of Life Held in Norwood for 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot Last Weekend
Family, friends and community members gathered on Sunday to take part in celebrating the life of a 13-year-old boy from Norwood, Massachusetts, who was killed last weekend in nearby Boston. At one point there were so many people who showed up to offer their condolences to Tyler Lawrence's family that...
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
nbcboston.com
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston
Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
nbcboston.com
Former Lowell HS Athletic Trainer Accused of Inappropriately Touching 2 Girls
A former athletic trainer at Lowell High School is accused of inappropriately touching two girls at the high school in Lowell, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Friday. Damon Amato, of Northboro, appeared in court last week to face three charges of indecent assault and battery, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
nbcboston.com
First Responders Prepare to Help Vulnerable People During Frigid Weather in Boston
Emergency responders were preparing Friday for an increase in calls to help vulnerable people outside in Boston as temperatures drop to extreme levels. Temperatures were already in the teens by Friday afternoon, and there was a small uptick in 911 calls for requests to check on people outside in the city.
nbcboston.com
These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best
A new compilation of the best 250 hospitals in the U.S., compiled by an online healthcare resource site, includes three hospitals in Massachusetts as being among some of the best nationwide. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington ranked among the top 50 best hospitals in the country, according to...
nbcboston.com
Burst Water Pipe Closes Boston Medical Center Emergency Room
The emergency room at Boston Medical Center is closed until Tuesday after a pipe burst on Saturday night. Water flooded the building and patients couldn’t walk inside for hours as temperatures plunged below zero. Meanwhile, patients already inside were moved to other parts of the hospital. The dangerously cold...
nbcboston.com
12-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Concord, Mass.
A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. Concord police and fire said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of 68 Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street. A 12-year-old girl had been crossing the street...
nbcboston.com
Man Killed, 2 Kids Injured in East Brookfield Crash
A Massachusetts man is dead and two kids are injured after a rollover crash on a residential road in East Brookfield on Friday evening, authorities said. The East Brookfield Police Department received several 911 calls just after 5:45 p.m. reporting the single-car crash on Podunk Road, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in an email to NBC10 Boston.
nbcboston.com
21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge
A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
nbcboston.com
Woman Armed With Weapon Killed in Police Shooting in Easton, Authorities Say
A woman armed with a weapon died Sunday after a police officer fired a gun at her following a welfare check in Easton, Massachusetts, officials announced. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office confirmed it is investigating the police shooting that involved an Easton officer. According to the DA's office, an...
nbcboston.com
Man Dead After Being Pulled From Burning Business in Medford
A man sleeping in a Medford, Massachusetts, business that caught fire overnight has died, officials said Sunday. Authorities responded to a report of a fire on Mystic Avenue around 4:20 a.m. and located the fire in a commercial building on 50 Swan St. According to authorities, someone who arrived on...
