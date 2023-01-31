Read full article on original website
KVAL
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
KVAL
Police: Coos Bay man with two valid warrants arrested during traffic stop
COOS BAY, Ore. — Friday evening Deputy H. Francis with the Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) was patrolling the area of Bunker Hill when she witnessed a traffic violation that occurred directly in front of her vehicle. According to CCSO, Deputy Francis initiated a standard traffic stop, resulting in...
kezi.com
Coos Bay man accused of violating restraining order arrested
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly violated a restraining order multiple times was arrested Thursday afternoon after shutting the door on deputies who showed up to his house, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the CCSO, deputies got a call from a female victim...
KVAL
Coos County Police arrest Coos Bay man after he had broken into ex-girlfriends home
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a Coos Bay man after he had broken into his ex-girlfriends home and assaulted her. CCSO says on January 29 their dispatch center received a call about an assault that had occurred on Wygant Road, near the City of Coos Bay.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
kpic
Trial date set for Coos County woman accused in baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A trial date is set for 27-year-old Hayley Steele, the Myrtle Point woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy. At a Friday hearing, a judge scheduled Steele's trial to start February 5, 2024. Steele did not enter...
KVAL
Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
kezi.com
Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
KVAL
Myrtle Creek man killed in rollover crash on Dole Road
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — A Myrtle Creek man was killed Thursday evening when his vehicle rolled over on Dole Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported in a media release. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of...
KDRV
BREAKING: police say manhunt suspect killed two Sunny Valley men and himself
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon State Police and Josephine County's Sheriff say today a Wolf Creek man who led a week-long police manhunt killed two Sunny Valley men before his capture. Police say today Benjamin Obadiah Foster is dead today. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman says today Foster ended...
KTVL
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
Oregon torture, Kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
Benjamin Obadiah Foster had barricaded himself under a house.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
kpic
Full animal shelter leads to call for pet parents in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Animal Shelter says it's full, and there's a growing need for people willing to adopt a pet. "We are not allowed to close our doors to any of the Coos County residents, so yes, if strays come or owner surrenders come, we do have to admit them, but all the shelters are full," said Jaclyn Rosenburg, Coos County Animal Shelter operator.
yachatsnews.com
Eight coastal chambers — including Yachats, Waldport and Newport — get $201,000 in grants for tourism accessibility studies
If you use a wheelchair or a cane, or a hearing aid or special eyeglasses, how easy — or tough — is it to fully enjoy a visit to the Oregon coast? And to visit more often, stay longer and pump more money into the economies of Yachats, Waldport and surrounding towns?
kcfmradio.com
Trash Days Could Change; Internships; Community Input Sought; One Antibody No Longer Effective
Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
klcc.org
Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility
Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
maritime-executive.com
DOT Turns Down $1.2B Grant for Coos Bay Container Terminal - For Now
The Port of Coos Bay has high hopes to build a brand new mega-container terminal on the Oregon coast, but its plans may have to wait for the next competitive round for federal funding. Last September, the port announced that it had reached an agreement with Missouri-based NorthPoint Development -...
KVAL
South Slough Reserve offers paid internships for work experience in natural resources
CHARLESTON, Ore. — The South Slough Reserve is accepting applications for one spring and two summer internships, it announced in a press release. All internships have a stipend of $19/hour and "rustic housing" is available for those applying from outside the area. The Friends of the South Slough sponsor...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
