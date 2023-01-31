Read full article on original website
Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England
As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England
Other wild winter weather in the Northeast included sea smoke and steam devils.
How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?
🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
a-z-animals.com
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend
With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend. Living in New England comes with a lot of great benefits, but the wind chill isn’t one of them. This weekend is going to be the coldest one this year (so far), and cities all across the region are bracing for absolutely frigid temps. From Syracuse, New York, all the way up through Maine, over 16 million homes are expected to be impacted by the Arctic storm in New England. Let’s take a look at the coldest places in New England this weekend, plus why it’s going to be so cold.
Mount Washington sets national windchill record
A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.Wind chill records are not historically tracked as closely as temperature records, but the mark would beat what most meteorologists believe to be the US record (minus 105° F in Alaska). The prior record for Mount Washington was minus 102.7° F in 2004.WBZ-TV...
New Hampshire low temperatures by town: Feb. 3-4, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many communities in New Hampshire saw temperatures well below zero as dangerously cold temperatures gripped the state.
nbcboston.com
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
whdh.com
The coldest wind chills in decades will thrash New England as the deadly ice storm in the South leaves more than 400,000 without power
(CNN/WHDH) — Dangerous wind chills as cold as 50 degrees below zero will blast the Northeast while parts of the South struggle to thaw from a deadly ice storm. The mind-numbing wind chills set to wallop New England “could be the coldest felt in decades,” the Weather Prediction Center said.
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
