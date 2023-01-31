Sheriff Greg Champagne sworn in for second term as head of National Sheriff’s Association — a first in organization history

LULING, La. ( WGNO ) — A Louisiana sheriff has been named president of the National Sheriff’s Association.

On Tuesday, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne was sworn in as the organization’s next leader alongside his family by the outgoing NSA president Sheriff William Bohnyak of Orange County, Vermont.

The organization provides resources for law enforcement agencies across the nation, such as police information and training, court security training, and jail information.









Champagne had served as a board member for the NSA for nearly 20 years and has held a number of leadership positions across the agency — including a previous reign as president from 2016-17.

This is the first time in the organization’s 82-year history that a sheriff has been selected to serve a second term as president.

