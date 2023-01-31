ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family winter gear that will keep everyone warm throughout the winter months

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

This winter has been cold, but since we are an active state we still want to get outside. Heather Smith with the HAUTE Bar is here to show us some great winter gear that will make this winter season a little warmer and easier.

When it comes to getting the family up on the slots, there’s no easy way around it. TRU-Kii is a first of its kind – It’s an entire ski / snowboard travel system for families designed to haul [skis, boards, boots, helmets lunch – EVERYTHING] from the car —  store your stuff at the base — AND serves as  meet-up-point for friends and family to during the ski day.

When it comes to staying warm, cozy and eco-conscious, Burton has some great gear for the whole family. Much of the Burton line is gender neutral — meaning find the STYLE YOU like and rock it in the snow.

Last, but certainly not least is comfort. Now we all know our Colorado SUN is the secret to the best SNOW days. So for the on-snow *beach days* we have coming our way, or tailgating lunch in the resort parking lot … the Kelty Lowdown Couch! It is easy to pack along, folds right down into its own bag. Their down indoor / outdoor blankets to cozy up and enjoy the outdoors … and … essential for cozy car rides for the kids on the way up to the mountain or the drive home.
Use these for summer too — dual purpose — you I love me the CO GLAMPING!

