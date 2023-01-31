ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bartowsportszone.com

Eagles cruise into region tournament with tenth straight win

The Excel Christian Academy boys’ basketball team finished off a perfect regular season run through GAPPS I-AA Region 1 Thursday night with a 94-64 win over visiting Unity Christian School of Rome. The Eagles -- winners of ten straight -- broke open a close game in the third quarter...
Lady Tigers blank Gordon Central in season opener

The Adairsville girls' soccer team opened the 2023 regular season Monday night with a 5-0 win over visiting Gordon Central. Lizzie LeMay scored the first two goals for the Lady Tigers in the opening seven minutes. Maddie Gossett assisted on the first goal and Greer Cofield had the helper on the second goal.
Tuesday's girls basketball roundup: Lady Tigers derail Ramblers

The Adairsville girls maintained their fourth place position in Region 6-AAA Tuesday night with a 59-47 home win over LaFayette. The Lady Tigers led most of the way and improved to 12-10 on the season and 7-5 in region play. Analee Morris led Adairsville with 24 points. The loss dropped...
