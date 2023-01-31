Fleet of armored vehicles leaves North Charleston en route to Ukraine
By Sophie Brams
WSPA 7News
5 days ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fleet of armored fighting vehicles left the shores of North Charleston last week en route to Ukraine as part of the United States’ latest military aid agreement.
The U.S. Transportation Command delivered the first shipment of more than 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles which will help provide Ukrainian forces with additional offensive and defensive capabilities to protect against the Russian invasion, according to a U.S. Transporation Command spokesperson.
“The situation in Ukraine really brought to the forefront the importance of logistics and the complexity of power projection and sustainment,” Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, USTRANSCOM commander, said during an interview with Joint Force Quarterly. “Our support to Ukraine would not be possible without the strong relationships we have with our Allies and Partners that provided the access, basing, and overflight to facilitate the delivery of aid.”
The $2.85 billion aid agreement included Bradleys for the first time. Bradleys are medium-armored combat vehicles that can serve as fortified troop carriers on the battlefield. It has tracks, rather than wheels, but is lighter and more agile than a tank.
Officials said they are seen as critical in helping move infantry forces safely into the front lines of battle.
“The Bradley is a very powerful vehicle that we are providing to the Ukrainians,” Army Lt. Col. Rebecca D’Angelo, 841st Transporation Battalion commander said. “This is going to hopefully enhance their capabilities to provide forward advancement in the battlefield and regain lost grounds, by having equipment that matches or exceeds what the Russians have.”
Along with the several dozen Bradleys, the U.S. aid package included an additional $2.5 billion in security assistance, including more fighting vehicles, ammunition, missiles, and Stryker armored personnel carriers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A ground stop was issued at Charleston International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The FAA cited “national security initiatives” for […]
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?. Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Even though the country saw massive layoffs from technology companies last month, the absence of layoffs from small and medium-sized local businesses mean that business is booming in the Lowcountry. Steve Stanec is getting ready to open Stones Throw Brewing Company in Goose Creek. He’s...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A veterinarian in Charleston was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after being accused of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. Dr. Jennifer Stepp, 38, is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and four counts of improper...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Broadband Office announced a project with AT&T to expand the company’s coverage to 9,000 customers located in Greenville and Charleston. The company is building an AT&T Fiber location to serve nearly 2,500 customers in Greenville and around 6,900 customers in Charleston. Combined,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are without their home after being displaced by a Saturday night fire. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd., which is in the Mount Pleasant area. The district says all residents got out of the home, and they...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left two dead early Sunday morning on I-26. Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along I-26, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened near the 197 mile marker, just two miles west of Summerville. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver […]
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m. A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two separate rounds of testimony took place Friday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 9 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations Prosecutors brought in […]
Walterboro, S.C. – A sea of umbrellas engulfs the entrance to the Colleton County Courthouse as people wait for hours to get in. Out back, a towering and once prominent attorney is quickly escorted by armed guards from a black van. Alex Murdaugh can’t escape the glare of cameras...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Thursday that officers took more than two dozen guns off the streets last month. According to NCPD, officers seized 27 illegally carried or possessed guns during January, resulting in 25 arrests. “Our agency will continue to be proactive to keep our citizens and visitors safe,” […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — During a recent joint traffic enforcement operation between the Mount Pleasant and Charleston police departments, officers issued 128 citations in 4.5 hours, according to MPPD. All of the citations stemmed from incidents on the Ravenel Bridge, police say – most of which were speed-related....
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The third annual Black History Month parade at the Citadel is in the books. “For the school to recognize the African American contribution, the graduates, it’s huge,” Tony DeWitt, president of The Citadel African American Alumni Association, said. “And it shows us that we support the school. We support the brand.”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
Comments / 0