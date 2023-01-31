ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Fleet of armored vehicles leaves North Charleston en route to Ukraine

By Sophie Brams
 5 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fleet of armored fighting vehicles left the shores of North Charleston last week en route to Ukraine as part of the United States’ latest military aid agreement.

The U.S. Transportation Command delivered the first shipment of more than 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles which will help provide Ukrainian forces with additional offensive and defensive capabilities to protect against the Russian invasion, according to a U.S. Transporation Command spokesperson.

“The situation in Ukraine really brought to the forefront the importance of logistics and the complexity of power projection and sustainment,” Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, USTRANSCOM commander, said during an interview with Joint Force Quarterly. “Our support to Ukraine would not be possible without the strong relationships we have with our Allies and Partners that provided the access, basing, and overflight to facilitate the delivery of aid.”

    A Bradley Fighting Vehicle loads onto the ARC Integrity Jan. 25, 2023, at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, South Carolina. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command focused on projecting and sustaining military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing, advancing American interests around the globe. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Oz Suguitan)
    A Bradley Fighting Vehicle enters the gates of Transportation Core Dock to be shipped to Ukraine Jan. 25, 2023, in North Charleston, South Carolina. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command focused on projecting and sustaining military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing, advancing American interests around the globe. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Oz Suguitan)
    A convoy of Bradley Fighting Vehicles load onto the ARC Integrity Jan. 25, 2023, at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, South Carolina. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command focused on projecting and sustaining military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing, advancing American interests around the globe. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Oz Suguitan)
    Stevedore drivers work through the night to load Bradley Fighting Vehicles onto the ARC Integrity Jan. 25, 2023, at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, South Carolina. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command focused on projecting and sustaining military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing, advancing American interests around the globe. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Oz Suguitan)
    A convoy of Bradley Fighting Vehicles load onto the ARC Integrity Jan. 25, 2023, at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, South Carolina. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command focused on projecting and sustaining military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing, advancing American interests around the globe. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Oz Suguitan)
    Army Staff Sgt. Gabriel Solano, 341st Transportation Battalion operations hatch foreman, directs Bradley Fighting Vehicles to the Transportation Core Dock Jan. 25, 2023, in North Charleston, South Carolina. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command focused on projecting and sustaining military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing, advancing American interests around the globe. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Oz Suguitan)
    Army Sgt. Ryan Townsend, 341st Transportation Battalion operations hatch foreman, inspects Bradley Fighting Vehicles as they are parked within the ARC Integrity Jan. 25, 2023, at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, South Carolina. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command focused on projecting and sustaining military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing, advancing American interests around the globe. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Oz Suguitan)
    Army Sgt. Ryan Townsend, 341st Transportation Battalion operations hatch foreman, helps prepare a Bradley Fighting Vehicle for overseas transport Jan. 25, 2023, at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, South Carolina. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command focused on projecting and sustaining military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing, advancing American interests around the globe. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Oz Suguitan)
    Stevedores chain down a Bradley Fighting Vehicle on the ARC Integrity to prevent them from shifting during its overseas voyage to Ukraine Jan. 25, 2023, in North Charleston, South Carolina. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command focused on projecting and sustaining military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing, advancing American interests around the globe. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Oz Suguitan)
    Soldiers with the 341st Transportation Battalion assist stevedores park Bradley Fighting Vehicles within the ARC Integrity Jan. 25, 2023, in North Charleston, South Carolina. More than 60 Bradleys were shipped by U.S. Transportation Command as part of the U.S. military aid package to Ukraine. USTRANSCOM is a combatant command focused on projecting and sustaining military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing, advancing American interests around the globe. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Oz Suguitan)

The $2.85 billion aid agreement included Bradleys for the first time. Bradleys are medium-armored combat vehicles that can serve as fortified troop carriers on the battlefield. It has tracks, rather than wheels, but is lighter and more agile than a tank.

Officials said they are seen as critical in helping move infantry forces safely into the front lines of battle.

“The Bradley is a very powerful vehicle that we are providing to the Ukrainians,” Army Lt. Col. Rebecca D’Angelo, 841st Transporation Battalion commander said. “This is going to hopefully enhance their capabilities to provide forward advancement in the battlefield and regain lost grounds, by having equipment that matches or exceeds what the Russians have.”

Along with the several dozen Bradleys, the U.S. aid package included an additional $2.5 billion in security assistance, including more fighting vehicles, ammunition, missiles, and Stryker armored personnel carriers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

