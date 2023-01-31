Read full article on original website
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Lancaster County attorney files motion for special prosecutor to review GOP break-in
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office has formally requested a special prosecutor to review the Lincoln Police Department's investigation into a break-in reported at the Nebraska Republican Party's downtown headquarters last summer. County Attorney Pat Condon, a Republican, said his office had filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor in...
North Platte Telegraph
Two Lincoln Police recruits were fired for cheating on academy exam, records show
Two former Lincoln Police recruits were dismissed from the department's police academy in November after they admitted to cheating on an exam, according to public records and police officials. Dalton Bell and Ethan Bruha, who were among 19 recruits to join the department in July 2022, were dismissed Nov. 9...
North Platte Telegraph
22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood
OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A 2007 Nissan...
Schuyler man, 19, dies in crash
Schuyler man, 19, dies in crash
NORFOLK -- A Schuyler man died Thursday as the result of a two-vehicle crash at the Stanton-Colfax county line. Law enforcement and rescue personnel were called to the scene on Nebraska 15 just before 3 p.m., Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said. An investigation by the Stanton and Colfax county...
North Platte Telegraph
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Mark Grant, a communications...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road
The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
North Platte Telegraph
State aid similar for OPS and Westside? Pillen's ed funding plan raises equity questions
Gov. Jim Pillen’s school finance and property tax reduction plan would mean more state dollars for every school district in the state — enough new dollars for most Omaha metro area districts to reduce their property tax demands by 5% or more. But a World-Herald analysis of the...
North Platte Telegraph
Proposed RV park south of I-80 returns to North Platte City Council
The North Platte City Council Tuesday will return to a conditional use permit application for a small RV park tabled last month amid disagreements over wording of the underlying ordinance. Merlin and Kelle Dikeman’s application and routine approval of claims payments are the only items on the regular agenda for...
North Platte Telegraph
Millard South enters the Nebraska state dual tournament as heavy favorite in Class A
Looking for a little championship drama at Saturday’s state dual tournament?. Two of the four brackets at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds will lean heavily towards a defending champion — Millard South in Class A, Aquinas in Class D — that made it look easy a year ago. A third field has a familiar face back in a familiar place as Broken Bow returns to the Class C tourney for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and ’18.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: CEO Matt Rhule's massive support staff includes a role for Ron Brown
LINCOLN — Nebraska football has new cafeteria rules, and it’s safe to say to-go box usage is on the decline. Instead of Matt Rhule’s players grabbing food and leaving the cafeteria, they’ll snag a tray and plates, build their meal and find a seat in the dining hall. Rhule and his coaches will pull up a chair, too. They’ll all eat together and get to know each other.
North Platte Telegraph
Roster Reset: Jeff Sims joins Casey Thompson in Nebraska's crowded quarterback room
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule can check the names on the backs of their workout shirts, or he can just shake their hand again for a reintroduction. When a Nebraska football coach has spent too much scouring America to add nearly 40 new players to the roster, the names of the current players may escape him for a second.
North Platte Telegraph
No. 10 Nebraska wrestling picks up second dual win in as many days vs. Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 10 Nebraska picked up its second Big Ten road dual win in as many days as the Huskers downed Purdue 22-12 Saturday. Nebraska locked up the win early as it won the first four matches and six of the first eight. Lenny Pinto (184 pounds) and Silas Allred (197) both earned bonus-point wins as Nebraska led 16-0 after four matches.
North Platte Telegraph
Matt Rhule hires Texas' Mitch Cholewinski to oversee Nebraska's football sports science
Coach Matt Rhule dedicated a small portion of his Wednesday press conference to preaching the importance of player recovery and injury prevention. "I want us to be a place that is on the cutting edge of everything sports science wise, player development wise, recovery wise," Rhule said. He made a...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named in final 10 for the Lisa Leslie Award
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski was named as one of the final 10 contenders for the Lisa Leslie Award on Friday. The award is given to the nation's top center in NCAA Division I women's basketball. Markowski is the lone sophomore among the finalists. The Lincoln Pius X grad has recorded 10...
