Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
WWE SmackDown (2/3/2023) Results: Charlotte Flair vs Sonya Deville, Roman Reigns Speaks & More
WWE SmackDown (2/3/2023). - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville. - Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns Speaks. - Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Zelina Vega. - SmackDown Tag Team Tournament Final: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs....
Fallon Henley And Kiana James Win NXT Women's Tag Team Titles At NXT Vengeance Day
New NXT Women's Tag Team Champions have been crowned. Fallon Henley & Kiana James are the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, defeating Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at NXT Vengeance Day. The finish saw Henley catch Carter in a Gedo clutch pin with James holding down the legs of...
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
Tony Khan Provides Update On AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Date And Location
AEW Double or Nothing isn't going anywhere. Since 2019, AEW Double or Nothing has been held during Memorial Day weekend and in the two non-COVID years (2019 and 2022), the event has taken place in Las Vegas. While not confirmed, Tony Khan strongly hinted that AEW Double or Nothing 2023...
Mariah May Talks STARDOM, Joining Club Venus, Future | 2023 Interview
Scott Edwards speaks with STARDOM's Mariah May! See more of his work on FightfulSelect.com on the Select Style Podcast!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
FSW No Escape: Execution Day Results (1/29): Hammerstone, Danny Limelight In Action
Future Stars of Wrestling held its FSW No Escape: Execution Day on January 29 from Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on FITE TV. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. FSW No Escape: Execution Day...
Major Changes Were Made To Women's Creative Plans In WWE With Ronda Rousey's Absence
The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
SCWPro Heartbreak Results (2/4): JT Energy Teams With Dante Leon
SCWPro held its Heartbreak event on February 4 from Blue Grass Community Center in Blue Grass, Iowa. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (via Alex McCarthy) are below. SCWPro Heartbreak Results (2/4) - Augustus Draven & Jay Marston def. Malik Champion & Shain Boucher.
Roxanne Perez Recalls Booker T Being Mad At Her At Reality Of Wrestling, Sharmell Comforting Her
Roxanne Perez is on top of the NXT women's division as the reigning NXT Women's Champion. Roxanne has already made a significant impact in her young career and she started her journey early, joining Booker T's reality of wrestling as a teenager. Booker had faith in Roxanne during in her...
Taylor Wilde Discusses Becoming A Mother In Wrestling
Taylor Wilde talks being a mother in wrestling. Having a child in the world of wrestling used to spell the end of many female performer's careers, but that is seemingly no longer the case. Current stars such as Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Candice LeRae have all recently successfully returned to the ring after giving birth to a child. Taylor Wilde, who had a child in 2018, made her own successful return to the ring in 2021 after being away from the ring for ten years.
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down On 2/3, Remains Above 2.2 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers for Friday's SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reports that the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.263 million viewers in the preliminary number. The first hour posted 2.288 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.239 million viewers. The preliminary viewership is down from last Friday, which drew 2.433 million viewers in preliminary numbers. The final number for the January 27 episode of WWE SmackDown came in at 2.544 million viewers.
ProSouth Wrestling Ascension Stream And Results (2/3)
ProSouth Wrestling held its Ascension event on February 3 from the ProSouth Arena in Piedmont, AL. Fans can watch the stream in the video above. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Ascension Stream And Results (2/3) - Shean Christopher...
NWA USA Results And Stream (2/4): Homicide, Kerry Morton, Psycho Love In Action
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA USA on February 4 from Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. Fans can watch the show in the video above. Full results are below. NWA USA Results And Stream (2/4) - The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) speak...
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Working In Video Game Development, Developing AEW: Elite General Manager
Aubrey Edwards talks AEW: Elite General Manager and her history in the video game industry. Most wrestling fans know Aubrey Edwards as one of AEW's referees but before her days of wearing the stripes, she had a career in the video game industry. Edwards was a video game developer largely focused on mobile games, and she would bring that expertise to AEW as part of the AEW: Elite General Manager project.
HOG The Beginning Results (2/3): Jacob Fatu, Low Ki, Lio Rush, Amazing Red In Action
House of Glory held its HOG The Beginning event on February 3 from NYC Arena in New York City, New York. The event aired on FITE TV. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. HOG The Beginning Results (2/3) -...
WWE Raw 30, WWE Smackdown Producers, Backstage News And Notes From Before Royal Rumble
- LA Knight, Undertaker, Bray Wyatt segment: Abyss. - Seth Rollins & Street Profits vs. Imperium: Shane Helms. - Undertaker's coat and hat were sent to the show, even though it wasn't used. - Rikishi was ill, which is why the Acknowledgement Ceremony was canceled. It was known by Friday...
Sami Callihan: Fans Are In For A Crazy Ride With The Design's Story, We've Just Touched The Surface
Sami Callihan is excited to see The Design's story plays out. Throughout his many years with the company, Sami Callihan has done nearly everything there is to do with IMPACT Wrestling. Alongside having a reign as IMPACT World Champion, Callihan has also had big time feuds with the likes of Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Moose.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 20 Results (1/28): Leia Makoa Faces Tormenta
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode twenty of its show on January 28. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 20 Results (1/28) - Princess Aussie def. BK Rhythm. -...
Angels SHOOTS SOFTLY On Cody Deaner, Gail Kim, Evil Uno, More
Angels, formerly a member of The Dark Order, is now fully embracing his dark side as a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and has decided that moving forward he will only that on himself and his stablemates in The Design. However, he does still have nice things to...
