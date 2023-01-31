ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
Mariah May Talks STARDOM, Joining Club Venus, Future | 2023 Interview

Scott Edwards speaks with STARDOM's Mariah May! See more of his work on FightfulSelect.com on the Select Style Podcast!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Major Changes Were Made To Women's Creative Plans In WWE With Ronda Rousey's Absence

The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
Taylor Wilde Discusses Becoming A Mother In Wrestling

Taylor Wilde talks being a mother in wrestling. Having a child in the world of wrestling used to spell the end of many female performer's careers, but that is seemingly no longer the case. Current stars such as Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Candice LeRae have all recently successfully returned to the ring after giving birth to a child. Taylor Wilde, who had a child in 2018, made her own successful return to the ring in 2021 after being away from the ring for ten years.
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down On 2/3, Remains Above 2.2 Million Viewers

The preliminary numbers for Friday's SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reports that the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.263 million viewers in the preliminary number. The first hour posted 2.288 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.239 million viewers. The preliminary viewership is down from last Friday, which drew 2.433 million viewers in preliminary numbers. The final number for the January 27 episode of WWE SmackDown came in at 2.544 million viewers.
ProSouth Wrestling Ascension Stream And Results (2/3)

ProSouth Wrestling held its Ascension event on February 3 from the ProSouth Arena in Piedmont, AL. Fans can watch the stream in the video above. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Ascension Stream And Results (2/3) - Shean Christopher...
PIEDMONT, AL
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Working In Video Game Development, Developing AEW: Elite General Manager

Aubrey Edwards talks AEW: Elite General Manager and her history in the video game industry. Most wrestling fans know Aubrey Edwards as one of AEW's referees but before her days of wearing the stripes, she had a career in the video game industry. Edwards was a video game developer largely focused on mobile games, and she would bring that expertise to AEW as part of the AEW: Elite General Manager project.
Angels SHOOTS SOFTLY On Cody Deaner, Gail Kim, Evil Uno, More

Angels, formerly a member of The Dark Order, is now fully embracing his dark side as a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and has decided that moving forward he will only that on himself and his stablemates in The Design. However, he does still have nice things to...
