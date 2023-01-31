Read full article on original website
An afternoon on Lake Mendota with Wisconsin's King of Kites
MADISON, Wis. -- Kites filled Madison's skyline on Sunday afternoon for the second day of Frozen Assets on Lake Mendota. For Dale Bowden, the former president of the Wisconsin Kiters and the current president of the Midwest chapter of the American Kite Fliers Association, it's a great day. "I grew...
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane Co. official weighs in on Lake Monona's gap
MADISON, Wis. — After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
Orchid Quest brings colorful flower to Madison homes
MADISON, Wis. -- Olbrich Botanical Gardens hosted the 34th Orchid Quest this weekend, helping to bring the colorful flower to homes across Madison. The show and sale is put on by the Madison Orchid Growers Guild and featured hundreds of unique plants on display, as well as a chance to learn how to grow orchids yourself.
Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived. People living...
Madison Police search for homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching Sunday night for a suspect who is believed to be involved in a homicide. MPD says an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that may have been carrying a homicide suspect inside. A pursuit began on Madison's east side, near the Panera Bread on E. Washington Avenue. Police say the suspicious vehicle was ditched on Madison's north side, but could not confirm exactly where.
Frozen Assets festival on Lake Mendota raises money for local lakes
MADISON, Wis. - Hundreds braved the cold at the Frozen Assets festival Saturday to have some fun on Lake Mendota and support local lakes. The annual event is a fundraiser for Clean Lakes Alliance and the proceeds go toward keeping Madison's lakes clean and healthy. "Through things like the frozen...
No charges for Dane County deputy who fatally shot man in Oregon in October
OREGON, Wis. -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy who fatally shot a man in Oregon in October will not face charges, the county's district attorney's office announced Friday. Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, on Oct. 23, 2022, after responding to a report that Jimenez had...
Madison man combines passions with Grilling For Peace
MADISON, Wis. -- The year is 2005, and it's Super Bowl Sunday. Paul Hendrickson is at the bar with friends, angry at the government’s lack of response to Hurricane Katrina. "So my friend challenged me. Well, what can you do? And I said well...hey, let's make some pancakes." So...
're:mancipation' gives fresh look at 19th century sculpture
MADISON, Wis. -- The Chazen Museum of Art debuted the results of a two-plus year study on a historic sculpture from its collection with a complex history. 'Emancipation Group' is a statue, made by late 19th century sculptor Thomas Ball, which depicts President Abraham Lincoln standing over a kneeling newly-freed man.
Study shows students recovering from concussions benefit from early return to school
MADISON, Wis. -- Allowing a student recovering from a concussion to return to school within two weeks postinjury can help with their recovery, a new study suggests. The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at whether allowing a student to return to class early would be beneficial. It challenges a long-held belief that isolating children after a concussion was best for their recovery.
'Protecting The Black Woman' art exhibit opens at Madison College
MADISON, Wis. – A new art exhibit meant to showcase the depth and range of Black women while challenging visitors to consider the role they play in the exhibit experience opened Thursday night at Madison College. The exhibit was put together by the college’s Black Women Affinity group which...
Comments / 1