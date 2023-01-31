ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…

Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Cold Emergency in Boston as Frigid Air Lays a Freeze Across New England

Boston is bracing through the start of a brutally cold snap of weather, as arctic air sweeps into New England — sending temperatures into potentially hazardous territory. Doctors say people should not underestimate how dangerous this cold snap will be. The good news is it’s not a long duration...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Delays at Logan Airport Due to Extreme Cold in Boston

Airlines are experiencing delays due to the extreme weather conditions in Boston at Logan international Airport. According to Massport, Delta is dealing with frozen fuel lines and experiencing some delays. “Delta apologizes to our customers who may be experiencing delays in Boston this morning due to extremely low temperatures in...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say

An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Prepares for Dangerously Low Temperatures

Record-setting cold temperatures are moving in to Massachusetts. "We're New Englanders," said Winthrop resident Belinda Borelli. "We're tough, we're gonna make it, I think everything's going to be OK." It'll be a quick burst of the big chill, but enough to cancel classes for Boston Public Schools on Friday. "I'm...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

PHOTOS: Dog Rescued After 20 Minutes in Icy Wareham Pond Amid Brutal Cold

A dog that had fallen into the water in Wareham, Massachusetts, was rescued on Saturday morning, despite record-low temperatures across the region. Wareham first responders were called to the pond where the dog, named Dakota, had fallen in at around 7:19 a.m., firefighters said. The dog was spotted struggling in the water around 150 feet from shore.
WAREHAM, MA
NECN

Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says

A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

Former Lowell HS Athletic Trainer Accused of Inappropriately Touching 2 Girls

A former athletic trainer at Lowell High School is accused of inappropriately touching two girls at the high school in Lowell, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Friday. Damon Amato, of Northboro, appeared in court last week to face three charges of indecent assault and battery, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston

Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best

A new compilation of the best 250 hospitals in the U.S., compiled by an online healthcare resource site, includes three hospitals in Massachusetts as being among some of the best nationwide. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington ranked among the top 50 best hospitals in the country, according to...
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

Police Respond to Barricaded Person in Easton

Police are on scene for a barricaded person in Easton, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon. Easton Police say they and several other agencies are responding to a scene on Spooner St. Police say residents have been evacuated from the area as a precaution. There is no danger to the community at...
EASTON, MA
NECN

Burst Water Pipe Closes Boston Medical Center Emergency Room

The emergency room at Boston Medical Center is closed until Tuesday after a pipe burst on Saturday night. Water flooded the building and patients couldn’t walk inside for hours as temperatures plunged below zero. Meanwhile, patients already inside were moved to other parts of the hospital. The dangerously cold...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy