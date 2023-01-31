Read full article on original website
NECN
Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…
Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
NECN
Wang Theatre in Boston Evacuated as Record-Low Temps Cause Sprinkler System to Break
Hundreds of people who expected to catch a show at the Wang Theatre in Boston on Saturday night were in for an unexpected (and unpleasant) night when the record-low temperatures caused the venue's sprinkler system to break, sending everyone out into the bitter cold. The theater was evacuated shortly before...
NECN
Arctic Air Wreaks Havoc on Pipes, Sprinkler Systems at Several Boston Buildings, Including Hospitals
The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, which wreaked havoc on pipes and sprinkler systems at several major places in Boston, including hospitals, theaters and shopping centers. At the Prudential Center, cleaning crews were mopping up...
NECN
Cold Emergency in Boston as Frigid Air Lays a Freeze Across New England
Boston is bracing through the start of a brutally cold snap of weather, as arctic air sweeps into New England — sending temperatures into potentially hazardous territory. Doctors say people should not underestimate how dangerous this cold snap will be. The good news is it’s not a long duration...
NECN
Delays at Logan Airport Due to Extreme Cold in Boston
Airlines are experiencing delays due to the extreme weather conditions in Boston at Logan international Airport. According to Massport, Delta is dealing with frozen fuel lines and experiencing some delays. “Delta apologizes to our customers who may be experiencing delays in Boston this morning due to extremely low temperatures in...
NECN
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
NECN
Boston Prepares for Dangerously Low Temperatures
Record-setting cold temperatures are moving in to Massachusetts. "We're New Englanders," said Winthrop resident Belinda Borelli. "We're tough, we're gonna make it, I think everything's going to be OK." It'll be a quick burst of the big chill, but enough to cancel classes for Boston Public Schools on Friday. "I'm...
NECN
PHOTOS: Dog Rescued After 20 Minutes in Icy Wareham Pond Amid Brutal Cold
A dog that had fallen into the water in Wareham, Massachusetts, was rescued on Saturday morning, despite record-low temperatures across the region. Wareham first responders were called to the pond where the dog, named Dakota, had fallen in at around 7:19 a.m., firefighters said. The dog was spotted struggling in the water around 150 feet from shore.
NECN
Celebration of Life Held in Norwood for 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot Last Weekend
Family, friends and community members gathered on Sunday to take part in celebrating the life of a 13-year-old boy from Norwood, Massachusetts, who was killed last weekend in nearby Boston. At one point there were so many people who showed up to offer their condolences to Tyler Lawrence's family that...
NECN
Alewife MBTA Station Closed Due to Car Hanging From Parking Garage; Girl Hurt By Falling Glass
An MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier and debris onto the station below and leaving a vehicle dangling from above the facility. Two people were hospitalized following the incident, officials said.
NECN
Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
NECN
Former Lowell HS Athletic Trainer Accused of Inappropriately Touching 2 Girls
A former athletic trainer at Lowell High School is accused of inappropriately touching two girls at the high school in Lowell, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Friday. Damon Amato, of Northboro, appeared in court last week to face three charges of indecent assault and battery, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
NECN
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston
Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
NECN
First Responders Prepare to Help Vulnerable People During Frigid Weather in Boston
Emergency responders were preparing Friday for an increase in calls to help vulnerable people outside in Boston as temperatures drop to extreme levels. Temperatures were already in the teens by Friday afternoon, and there was a small uptick in 911 calls for requests to check on people outside in the city.
NECN
Alewife MBTA Station to Remain Closed Monday After Car Crash Atop Parking Garage
An MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is expected to still be closed Monday, two days after a car crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier and debris onto the station below and leaving the vehicle dangling from above the facility. The MBTA said Alewife...
NECN
These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best
A new compilation of the best 250 hospitals in the U.S., compiled by an online healthcare resource site, includes three hospitals in Massachusetts as being among some of the best nationwide. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington ranked among the top 50 best hospitals in the country, according to...
NECN
Police Respond to Barricaded Person in Easton
Police are on scene for a barricaded person in Easton, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon. Easton Police say they and several other agencies are responding to a scene on Spooner St. Police say residents have been evacuated from the area as a precaution. There is no danger to the community at...
NECN
Burst Water Pipe Closes Boston Medical Center Emergency Room
The emergency room at Boston Medical Center is closed until Tuesday after a pipe burst on Saturday night. Water flooded the building and patients couldn’t walk inside for hours as temperatures plunged below zero. Meanwhile, patients already inside were moved to other parts of the hospital. The dangerously cold...
NECN
12-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Concord, Mass.
A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. Concord police and fire said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of 68 Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street. A 12-year-old girl had been crossing the street...
NECN
Rhode Island Woman Charged With Killing Her 70-Year-Old Father With Garden Shears
A 38-year-old Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her 70-year-old father with garden shears Monday in the home where they both lived. Jennifer Pamula, of Woonsocket, was arraigned Thursday on a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court. She did not enter a plea and is being held without bail.
