Atlantic City, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore

In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Little Egg Harbor to Open New Skate Park

There are many recreational choices in our region. Being a beach resort area lends itself to many water-related activities. For those who want something to do off the beach, there's tennis, basketball, and the new hot activity, pickleball. One activity that seems to be overlooked is skateboarding. Admittedly, skateboarding tends...
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Atlantic City Area: Wear Red for American Heart Month and Win

We've teamed up with our good friends at AtlantiCare to celebrate American Hearth Health Month!. American Hearth Health Month aims to spread awareness of heart disease, the number one killer in our country. According to AtlantiCare, heart disease "remains the leading cause of death for men and women nationwide, and in New Jersey, 80 percent of cases are preventable when you know and control your risk factors."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey's Best Sandwich Revealed and It's One of the Best in America

The debate of the "sandwich" continues around America and right here in New Jersey. What is your favorite sandwich? Is it ham and cheese on rye? is it tuna salad? maybe a turkey sandwich? or a classic PB&J? All sound pretty good, but one has been named the "best" here in the Garden State. In full disclosure, I would add one of my favorite sandwiches to the list, liverwurst with onion and mustard on rye. I know it's not everyone's favorite, but for me, it's one of the best. I would also add a chicken salad hoagie with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
Community Policy