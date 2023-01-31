Read full article on original website
Bundle up, NJ! How cold it will get and how long it will last
The arctic blast is on. Grab the heavy winter coat, folks. While you may not need it Friday morning, you will definitely want it later on. Also, since very cold air is also very dry air, stay hydrated and keep the lip balm and moisturizer handy too. As of this...
Coyote or Cougar: Cape May NJ Police Advises About Coyotes in Area
I continue to receive emails from people claiming to have seen mountain lions or cougars from throughout New Jersey - including at least two reports of the animals being seen in the area of the Cape May Airport. Well get to some of those eye-witness accounts shortly, but first, here's...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
10 Wonderful Sounds That Mean Summer Is Back In New Jersey
Living near the Jersey Shore has its perks; beautiful beaches, tons of great outdoor activities, and of course there's always something going on. That being said, there is something I really am missing during these peaceful off months at the shore, and it's something I didn't think I'd miss. When...
N.J. weather: ‘Dangerous’ cold to blast state this weekend with below-zero wind chills
The last of the light snow that fell over parts of New Jersey overnight is pushing away, setting up two days of seasonable weather before “dangerously cold” temperatures descend upon the Garden State on Friday and Saturday. Snow accumulations around the state remained below 1 inch as of...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Popular discount retailer close to opening another New Jersey store
Everything is expensive nowadays from heating your home, to stocking the fridge, even EZ Pass tolls have increased!. Don't even get me started on the cost of something like a concert ticket. That being said, there are a few ways to find relief in these tough economic times. Couponing is...
Can We Fix The Pot Holes On Jimmie Leeds Road In Galloway, NJ?
Seriously though, nobody likes to travel down a road having to swerve left and right like you're trying to avoid hitting an animal just because you're trying to protect your tires. I'm talking about all of the awful roads here in South Jersey. If you're offended by that, then, chances...
CDC Warns Against New Jersey Based Eyedrops Potentially Linked To Death And Blindness
This news will make you race to your medicine cabinet. There is an eye drop that is causing dozens of potentially deadly infections all over the country and it is made right here in Lakewood, New Jersey. When your eyes feel dry and scratchy and they are red and ready...
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore
In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
Experts Say the Most Mouthwatering Wings are From a New Jersey Favorite
With the 'Big Game' on the way, many of us will be filling up on wicked good wings. Foodie experts are saying some of the most savory chicken wings can be found right here in The Garden State. The National Chicken Council estimates that 1.4 billion wings will be consumed...
Little Egg Harbor to Open New Skate Park
There are many recreational choices in our region. Being a beach resort area lends itself to many water-related activities. For those who want something to do off the beach, there's tennis, basketball, and the new hot activity, pickleball. One activity that seems to be overlooked is skateboarding. Admittedly, skateboarding tends...
Atlantic City Area: Wear Red for American Heart Month and Win
We've teamed up with our good friends at AtlantiCare to celebrate American Hearth Health Month!. American Hearth Health Month aims to spread awareness of heart disease, the number one killer in our country. According to AtlantiCare, heart disease "remains the leading cause of death for men and women nationwide, and in New Jersey, 80 percent of cases are preventable when you know and control your risk factors."
Here Is Your Guide To Free Parking This Summer In Seaside Heights, NJ
My absolute favorite thing about living in New Jersey is our access to all of the great beaches. Summer is coming, and what that means in Ocean County are those long days at the beach and cool nights strolling down the boardwalk, but it comes with a price. However, there's...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding
It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
Firefighters at scene of fire under Atlantic City Boardwalk
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire under the Atlantic City Boardwalk. A pile of debris that was under the Boardwalk at New Jersey Avenue, Chief Scott Evans told BreakingAC. There were no injuries or evacuations reported as of shortly after 6 p.m., he said. This story is developing....
Are you at risk from lead paint in your NJ home or community? Find out here
💦 Gov. Phil Murphy announces a new lead exposure mapping tool for all NJ residents. 💦 He also says $38 million in grants are being awarded for lead paint remediation. 💦 More NJ residents are exposed to lead dangers from paint than pipes. We’ve heard a lot...
New Jersey’s Best Sandwich Revealed and It’s One of the Best in America
The debate of the "sandwich" continues around America and right here in New Jersey. What is your favorite sandwich? Is it ham and cheese on rye? is it tuna salad? maybe a turkey sandwich? or a classic PB&J? All sound pretty good, but one has been named the "best" here in the Garden State. In full disclosure, I would add one of my favorite sandwiches to the list, liverwurst with onion and mustard on rye. I know it's not everyone's favorite, but for me, it's one of the best. I would also add a chicken salad hoagie with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
Cape May, NJ’s Connection to the Underground Railroad
As the United States celebrates Black History month, I thought it would be interesting to explore South Jersey's role in the fight to end slavery. I was surprised by what I learned. The Underground Railroad wasn't an actual railroad, nor was it underground. It was a series of secret routes...
