State College, PA

testudotimes.com

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 10 Ohio State preview

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball welcomes No. 10 Ohio State to XFINITY Center for a Big Ten clash on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN2. The Terps (18-5, 9-3 Big Ten) are looking to bounce back from Thursday’s 96-82 loss to No. 6 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland’s trio of Diamond Miller, Shyanne Sellers and Abby Meyers was the only source of offense with 68 of its team’s total points. The Terps were hobbled by a slow start and never regained their traction in the top-10 showdown.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball at Minnesota

Maryland men’s basketball is back on the road to take on Minnesota at 9 p.m. The Terps are looking for their first conference road win (0-5) against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Maryland would also win its fourth straight with a victory. This is your...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse vs. Richmond preview

Maryland men’s lacrosse is back and enters the 2023 season with a target on its back. After completing a perfect 18-0 season on their way to a national championship, the Terps are ranked No. 2 nationally and expected to remain among the country’s best. Following up its historic...
RICHMOND, VA

