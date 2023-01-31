No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball welcomes No. 10 Ohio State to XFINITY Center for a Big Ten clash on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN2. The Terps (18-5, 9-3 Big Ten) are looking to bounce back from Thursday’s 96-82 loss to No. 6 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland’s trio of Diamond Miller, Shyanne Sellers and Abby Meyers was the only source of offense with 68 of its team’s total points. The Terps were hobbled by a slow start and never regained their traction in the top-10 showdown.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO