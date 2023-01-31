Coronavirus vaccine clinic set in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — The schedule for February is set for the Wood County coronavirus vaccine clinics, the health department announced.

The times and dates are 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6-7, Feb. 13-14, Feb. 21, and Feb. 27-28 at the Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Rd. in Bowling Green. The vaccines at the clinic are free.

Appointments are preferred, and walk-ins will be accepted as space allows, the department said in its social media update providing details.

Appointments for Wood County Health Department vaccine clinics can be scheduled via the ArmorVax app or at ArmorVax.com . All clinics serve children 6 months and older and adults.

The vaccine clinic will not occur on Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents Day.