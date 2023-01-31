ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Coronavirus vaccine clinic set in Bowling Green

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nz9Nw_0kXiEzy900

BOWLING GREEN — The schedule for February is set for the Wood County coronavirus vaccine clinics, the health department announced.

The times and dates are 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6-7, Feb. 13-14, Feb. 21, and Feb. 27-28 at the Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Rd. in Bowling Green. The vaccines at the clinic are free.

Appointments are preferred, and walk-ins will be accepted as space allows, the department said in its social media update providing details.

Appointments for Wood County Health Department vaccine clinics can be scheduled via the ArmorVax app or at ArmorVax.com . All clinics serve children 6 months and older and adults.

The vaccine clinic will not occur on Feb. 20 in observance of Presidents Day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy