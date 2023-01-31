Read full article on original website
Polis announces new funding for Grand Junction Regional Airport
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A big announcement during a stop in Grand Junction today by Governor Jared Polis. The governor pushed his economic agenda, which included high-quality education, supporting small businesses, and improving transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure like a runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The airport received $4...
Governor Jared Polis visits Grand Junction
Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help.
Colorado teachers strained by staff shortage
Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks. The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Gov. Jared Polis Friday for special State of the State remarks. Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Secretary of State...
New safety program aims to reduce Mesa County pedestrian deaths
On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Grand Junction Chamber of...
Gov. Polis to visit Grand Junction for State of the State remarks
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Governor Jared Polis Friday for special State of the State remarks. Typically, State of the State addresses are given at the state capitol, but Gov. Polis made similar remarks in the valley last year. Polis will...
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The Grand Junction Police Department arrived...
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes has reached an end. Brian Cohee II was charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of tampering with a human body, and one count of tampering with evidence. The jury...
Winter not over yet as more snowfall arrives tomorrow night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout this past week, temperatures have slowly warmed, and for today, in Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures sat in the upper to mid-30s. In addition, we saw plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day and getting into Saturday night into early Sunday morning; low temperatures will sit in the mid-20s for both locations.
Snow arrives Sunday night after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve ended the week unseasonably warm beneath cloud-filtered sunshine. This weekend will feature some brighter occasions and some occasional periods of more clouds. Our Next Weather Maker. Before you check out for the weekend, you should know about our next weather maker. It will...
Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police in Grand Junction say they were unable to find and arrest a felony menacing suspect Friday morning after raiding a home in the area of 32 1/8 and D Roads. Investigators report that one shot was fired inside the building, causing a woman and...
Blaise Threatt eclipses 1,000 Career Points at CMU
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Redshirt Sophomore Guard Blaise Threatt made Colorado Mesa University History, during Saturday’s matchup against University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. In a little over a minute, Threatt drove to the basket and finished through traffic for the basket that put him in the CMU 1,000...
