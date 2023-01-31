WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At around 3:49 p.m., a tree fell on a car while driving in the area of 563 Pochassic Road in Westfield. Westfield Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop told 22News, that a heavy rescue team was called in to free people quickly as possible from the car. Bishop adds that for the occupants to be in below-freezing temperatures could’ve been dangerous to their health. Especially, while the windows on the car were broken.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO