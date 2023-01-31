Read full article on original website
WWLP 22News
More than a dozen without a home after fire in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Fire Department was sent to 9 Bush Street in Westfield on Saturday morning for a building fire. According to the Westfield Fire Chief, at 11:15 a.m., a second fire alarm went off at 9 Bush Street. The fire started in the basement, and went into the walls, and then up to the top floor of the 4-story building.
2 adults,1 infant hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from tree falling onto car in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At around 3:49 p.m., a tree fell on a car while driving in the area of 563 Pochassic Road in Westfield. Westfield Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop told 22News, that a heavy rescue team was called in to free people quickly as possible from the car. Bishop adds that for the occupants to be in below-freezing temperatures could’ve been dangerous to their health. Especially, while the windows on the car were broken.
Wicked cold this weekend in Massachusetts, warm up coming Monday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It definitely felt like February out there Friday with the gusty winds and bitterly cold temperatures. After a very mild January, we’ve been dealing with some arctic air for the start of February. The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 35 degrees and the average low temperature is 16 degrees.
