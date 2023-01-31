Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen following crash on north I-471 over Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes on northbound I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge have reopened to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge toward Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Tranportation, a crash...
WLWT 5
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Evanston
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Sunday night in Evanston. According to officials, District Two officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Ave for a reported shooting just after 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was pronounced...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-75 in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Crash cleared on northbound I-75 at Towne Street. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic on the interstate in Bond Hill, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left lane on northbound Interstate...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on soutbound I-71 at State Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Norwood, Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
WLWT 5
Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
Deputies respond to crash involving school bus in Greene County
Deputies are on scene of a crash involving a school bus in Greene County.
WLWT 5
Police: Shooting involving officer leads to chase, crash involving bus in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway after an exchange of gunfire between a man and an officer led to a pursuit and crash. It all started around 11:44 p.m. Thursday when Evendale officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Reading Road when they heard a gunshot near their location.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in Roselawn, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
WLWT 5
Sanitary sewer installation prompts road closure in Symmes Township
LOVELAND, Ohio — The Hamilton County Engineer's Office announced a road closure in Symmes Township this upcoming week. Contractors will close Union Cemetery Road from 9310 to 9360 to install a sanitary sewer beginning Monday, Feb. 6. The closure will last through Friday, March 3. A detour will be...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead after shooting in Middletown
According to police, two people have died after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning. A nearby neighbor, who does not want to be identified, says he was awake when the gunshots rang out Saturday morning. “I don’t know if they have anything to live for or what. All they...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Cincinnati Fire lieutenant arrested on assault charge
A lieutenant with the Cincinnati Fire Department is facing multiple charges, including assault and obstructing official business, after slamming a woman into a wall, court documents allege. A Cincinnati city spokesperson confirmed to WLWT that Brandon Freeman is a fire lieutenant. According to court documents, Freeman, 53, grabbed a woman...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash, possible entrapment, on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews respond to report of a crash in the 5400 block of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring. A vehicle reportedly is on its side and smoking, with possible entrapment, Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
WLWT 5
Archives: In February 1979, the Ohio River flooded
In February of 1979, the most practical way to get around the city of New Richmond was by boat. Historic flooding of the Ohio River put almost 36 square blocks underwater, turning part of the downtown area into a ghost town. The mobile homes that could be unhooked were moved...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after hit-and-run in Corryville
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Drive near Vine Street in Corryville. It happened around 6:35 a.m. when Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to E. Martin Luther King Drive to investigate a hit-skip crash. Police said 67-year-old...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: No charges will be filed against Wyoming officers in fatal shooting of man
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Hamilton County prosecutor says no charges will be filed against the Wyoming police officers who shot a man while responding to a burglary call Monday. The shooting took place when police responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment building on Durrell...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported near University of Cincinnati Clermont campus in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — First responders are at the scene of a reported structure fire near the University of Cincinnati's Clermont campus in Batavia. It was reported just before 8 p.m. on University Lane. WLWT has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information...
1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Dayton
Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a single-car rollover crash in Dayton Wednesday morning.
WLWT 5
Kenton County animal shelter reaches overpopulation of dogs, in need of help
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Kenton County Animal Services has reached a critical overpopulation of dogs and is asking for help with adopting. Last month, the shelter took in 194 animals. Of those 194, 117 were dogs and 77 were cats. The shelter can house 60 dogs and 60 cats...
