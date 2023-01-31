ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Evanston

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Sunday night in Evanston. According to officials, District Two officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Ave for a reported shooting just after 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-75 in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Crash cleared on northbound I-75 at Towne Street. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic on the interstate in Bond Hill, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left lane on northbound Interstate...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on soutbound I-71 at State Route 562 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Norwood, Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood

CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes on southbound I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in Roselawn, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 dead after shooting in Middletown

According to police, two people have died after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning. A nearby neighbor, who does not want to be identified, says he was awake when the gunshots rang out Saturday morning. “I don’t know if they have anything to live for or what. All they...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: Cincinnati Fire lieutenant arrested on assault charge

A lieutenant with the Cincinnati Fire Department is facing multiple charges, including assault and obstructing official business, after slamming a woman into a wall, court documents allege. A Cincinnati city spokesperson confirmed to WLWT that Brandon Freeman is a fire lieutenant. According to court documents, Freeman, 53, grabbed a woman...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: In February 1979, the Ohio River flooded

In February of 1979, the most practical way to get around the city of New Richmond was by boat. Historic flooding of the Ohio River put almost 36 square blocks underwater, turning part of the downtown area into a ghost town. The mobile homes that could be unhooked were moved...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies after hit-and-run in Corryville

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Drive near Vine Street in Corryville. It happened around 6:35 a.m. when Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to E. Martin Luther King Drive to investigate a hit-skip crash. Police said 67-year-old...
CINCINNATI, OH

