Nelson Co. Deputy injured after police pursuit
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Nelson County Deputy was injured after a man rammed into his vehicle during a police chase in the Afton area of the county on February 2nd. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says they were conducting surveillance on criminal activity when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 Hyundai Azera in connection with the activity. The stop was initiated on Mill Ln at 10:25 p.m. The driver then proceeded to crash into a sheriff’s office vehicle sending the deputy inside to the hospital.
VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County
Virginia State Police Trooper P. Sprouse is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 30) on Interstate 81 at the 208-mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it struck head-on a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions. The driver of the Honda, Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, Va., died at the scene. Passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, Va., died en route to the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation. It is undetermined at this time where/how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81. The post VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
Update: Missing Harrisonburg Teen found safe
UPDATE 7:48 AM 2/4/23 — Per Virginia State Police, the subject of a missing endangered child alert has been found safe. VSP has cancelled the alert. NOTE: WFXR has removed the teen’s photo from this article, as the alert has been cancelled. ——————————————————————- HARRISONBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia...
Three teens shot in northwest Roanoke incident last night
(from Roanoke PD) On February 3 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading towards the scene, another call came in referencing at least one other victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing Fishersville man
Update: Sunday, 1:57 a.m. Blake Lam has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Fishersville home on Friday around 8:30 p.m.
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
Three juveniles hospitalized after shooting incident in NW Roanoke
UPDATE 2/4 10:41 AM: ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department says three teens were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Friday, Feb. 3. Police were called out in reference to a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW at approximately 8:35 p.m. While responding to the scene they received another call regarding another victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Officers say when they arrived at the scene on 22nd Street NW they located a juvenile male inside a home suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The juvenile at the scene was then transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway
STAUNTON — A man said he was trying to exit Va. 262 on Thursday afternoon in Staunton when he was robbed, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). The 38-year-old victim said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Va. 262.
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
