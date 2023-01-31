ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd man arrested in connection to fatal Palmer Court stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — A second man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City. The man was one of two whom police were seeking; both men are now in custody. Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Sunday for investigation of murder, according to Salt Lake police.
2 arrests made in Salt Lake City homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. Guthrie Uland Serawop, 35, was shot about 6:45 p.m. at the Riverview Townhomes, 1665 S. Riverside Drive (1140 West). He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake police on Thursday announced that Serawop had died from his injuries.
As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options

RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting

MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store

HIGHLAND — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. "I'm honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls," said Michelle Shumway, owner, and...
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion

WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
Pleasant Grove man charged with shooting his father 3 times

PLEASANT GROVE — Criminal charges have been filed against a Pleasant Grove man who police say shot his father three times — including in the face — in an attempt to kill him. John Christian Barlow, 25, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with attempted murder...
Suspected crack house in Holladay busted

HOLLADAY — In what seemed like a throwback case for investigators, Unified police busted a suspected crack house on Thursday, arresting three people in the process. Unified police served a search warrant on a home at 4825 S. Brooks Way (1500 East) on Thursday morning. The warrant was the culmination of an ongoing investigation prompted, in part, by neighbors, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
Jury finds Sandy mom guilty of abusing, killing 6-year-old son

WEST JORDAN — A jury has found a Sandy mother guilty of abusing her young son and causing his death. Reyna Flores-Rosales called 911 on Feb. 25, 2019, to report that her 6-year-old son Norlin needed emergency medical care. As doctors treated the boy, they found he had many wounds, in various stages of healing, including a severe burn.
What's new, next, and coming soon to Station Park in 2023

This story is sponsored by Station Park. Station Park, northern Utah's favorite destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is ringing in the new year in style. Danish jewelry brand Pandora is now open, local favorite Vessel Kitchen recently opened its doors, and foodie fans will be delighted to learn that Waffle Love, WannaCinn, Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food and Yonutz! are also opening soon.
Weber County Sheriff's Office will sell off confiscated guns

OGDEN — The Weber County Sheriff's Office will soon start selling off some of the guns locked up in evidence after the County Commission just approved the idea. The hope is to free up some space while raising funds that may help buy equipment. The guns are mostly handguns...
Boeing lands $1.6B missile guidance contract for work to be done in Ogden

OGDEN — Northern Utah continues to bolster its reputation as an aerospace and defense hotbed, this time through Boeing being selected by the U.S. Air Force as the prime contractor for the nation's intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystems support. The 16-year contract is worth up to $1.6 billion and...
