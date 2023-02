KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee for one more dance on Saturday during the UT vs. Auburn basketball game. “It’s been really refreshing the acceptance that it’s brought and the notoriety, I guess, of the...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO