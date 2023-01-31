When the Grammys come to us live Sunday from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the ladies once again are likely to dominate. Leading all nominees is Beyonce, who, with 28 awards to her name, is the top Grammy performing artist of all time. She is up for nine on Sunday. Right behind her this year is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations; Adele, Brandi Carlile and Harry Styles with seven nominations each, Mary J. Blige with six; and Lizzo with five.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO