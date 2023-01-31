ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

WDSU

Man shot and killed in Chalmette on Sunday, deputies report

The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Chalmette on Sunday. According to deputies, Frankie Morello, 22, is accused of shooting and killing someone in his home at the 400 block of East Solidelle Street. Deputies reported that when they arrived at the house, they...
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Man arrested in Central City retaliation killing Thursday, documents say

A man was arrested Thursday and accused of fatally shooting another man in Central City in December, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Kentrell Williams, 40, was booked on one count of second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Corey Carter on Dec. 22, the...
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
fox8live.com

Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
LULING, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival

A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
KENNER, LA
an17.com

Slidell Police arrest multiple suspects on weapons charges on parade route Sunday

SIidell Police Officers were hard at work Sunday afternoon!. While working the Krewe of Antheia Parade, Officer Tricoche received a complaint of a male brandishing a firearm in his waistband near the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue. After being provided a description of the subject by the complainant, Officer Tricoche quickly located the subject on Front Street. Officer Tricoche and Officer Williams further investigated the incident, which subsequently led to the arrest of the male subject and the removal of a firearm from the parade route.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot and a woman was injured in an overnight homicide Saturday on Tchoupitoulas Street in the West Riverside area, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The man and woman were in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at 3:26 a.m. when the man, 44, went...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'

GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records. The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana

36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Solomon Burke, age 36, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on February 1, 2023, before U.S. District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to a violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Woman accused of shaking and tossing 5-month-old baby

A babysitter was arrested Thursday and accused of shaking and tossing a 5-month-old child as she cried in the middle of the night, police wrote in documents filed in Criminal District Court. Deja Cary, 27, was booked with second-degree cruelty to juveniles. The child was subsequently sent to the pediatric...

