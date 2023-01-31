Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Chalmette on Sunday, deputies report
The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Chalmette on Sunday. According to deputies, Frankie Morello, 22, is accused of shooting and killing someone in his home at the 400 block of East Solidelle Street. Deputies reported that when they arrived at the house, they...
NOLA.com
Man arrested, accused of fatal shooting on New Orleans doorstep, documents say
A man was arrested Friday in the shooting death of an unarmed man who rang his doorbell last month, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Tracey Wright, 55, was jailed on a count of second-degree murder Friday and accused of killing Ferdinand Alexander, 51, on...
NOLA.com
Chalmette man arrested after accidentally shooting, killing, acquaintance
A Chalmette man was booked Sunday on a count of negligent homicide after he shot a man with a gun he believed was not loaded, according to a news release from St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann. Frankie Morello, 22, was booked Sunday into St. Bernard Parish Prison after deputies...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in Central City retaliation killing Thursday, documents say
A man was arrested Thursday and accused of fatally shooting another man in Central City in December, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Kentrell Williams, 40, was booked on one count of second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Corey Carter on Dec. 22, the...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say
A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
WDSU
Judge dismisses case against juvenile accused of Uptown carjacking and shooting after DA misses deadline
NEW ORLEANS — Court documents show that a judge granted the motion made by defense lawyers for juveniles Kendell Myles and Kayla Smith to quash DA Justin William's indictment to charge them as adults in the alleged Uptown carjacking and shooting of Scott Toups in July. The alleged incident...
fox8live.com
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate 3 overnight shootings, 2 minors injured
NEW ORLEANS — A violent night in New Orleans led the NOPD to investigate three separate shootings that happened within hours of each other. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, an adult man was shot multiple times in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields. No other details have been released at this time.
Man shot several times in Seventh Ward
A man has been wounded in a shooting incident in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.
NOLA.com
Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival
A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
an17.com
Slidell Police arrest multiple suspects on weapons charges on parade route Sunday
SIidell Police Officers were hard at work Sunday afternoon!. While working the Krewe of Antheia Parade, Officer Tricoche received a complaint of a male brandishing a firearm in his waistband near the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue. After being provided a description of the subject by the complainant, Officer Tricoche quickly located the subject on Front Street. Officer Tricoche and Officer Williams further investigated the incident, which subsequently led to the arrest of the male subject and the removal of a firearm from the parade route.
Couple accused of kidnapping child who overdosed on cocaine from New Orleans hospital
According to deputies, the child was admitted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans late Monday night and tested positive for cocaine. the child’s parents allegedly took the child from the hospital after the state was granted custody.
NOLA.com
Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting, NOPD says
A man was fatally shot and a woman was injured in an overnight homicide Saturday on Tchoupitoulas Street in the West Riverside area, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The man and woman were in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at 3:26 a.m. when the man, 44, went...
wbrz.com
Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'
GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records. The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30.
Murder suspect arrested in week old killing
VOWS, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, in conjunction with U.S. Marshalls have arrested 56-year-old Tracey Wright in connection to the January 24th killing of 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander in the Fillmore District on Perlita Street.
36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana
36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Solomon Burke, age 36, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on February 1, 2023, before U.S. District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to a violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NOLA.com
Woman accused of shaking and tossing 5-month-old baby
A babysitter was arrested Thursday and accused of shaking and tossing a 5-month-old child as she cried in the middle of the night, police wrote in documents filed in Criminal District Court. Deja Cary, 27, was booked with second-degree cruelty to juveniles. The child was subsequently sent to the pediatric...
NOLA.com
Woman booked with manslaughter after 27-year-old man shot and killed on West Bank
A woman was jailed on a charge of manslaughter after authorities say she gunned down a 27-year-old man on the West Bank Thursday morning. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the woman, who was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting in the 700 block of Goldie Lane in the Beechgrove neighborhood (map).
NOLA.com
Two men arrested in connection to Mid-City killing in a supermarket parking lot
Two men were rebooked this week for allegedly killing a teen who was with them while they were burglarizing cars outside of a Mid-City supermarket, according to documents police filed in Criminal District Court. Henry Tillman, 19, was booked on counts of second degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of...
Judge drops case against Bridge city escapee after DA misses filing deadline
