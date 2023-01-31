Read full article on original website
KHBS
Arkansas lawmakers debate bill that would regulate which bathrooms children use at school
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers are debatinga bill that would ban transgender people from using school restrooms that match their gender identity. This means trans girls would have to use the boys bathroom and trans boys would have to use the girls bathroom, although either could also use an individual, nongendered bathroom.
KHBS
Arkansas Democrats file bill to increase pay for public school teachers and staff
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Democrats filed two bills to raise pay in public schools. State Sen. Greg Leding said teachers deserve to be paid more. "Democrats filed last week to give teachers a $10,000 raise and to raise the minimum salary from $36,000 to $50,000," he said. Leding...
KHBS
Arkansas Democrat files bill to allow legal abortions when fetus cannot survive outside the womb
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A bill filed by Arkansas State Rep. Nicole Clowney of Fayetteville would create an exception toArkansas' near-total ban on abortion. HB1301 would make abortions legal when the fetus has an abnormality that would make it impossible for it to survive outside the womb. "These are...
KTLO
Governor Sanders declares state of emergency for Arkansas ice storm
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the ice storms move through Arkansas.The declaration removes regulations on commercial transportation hauling consumer goods or power transmission equipment for the next 30 days. Sanders cited the possibility of power failures as ice causes power lines to break....
Kait 8
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - 450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are departing to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday, Feb 5. After training in Fort Bliss, they will depart to Southwest Asia. The 450 soldiers are made from Walnut Ridge,...
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
KHBS
Missouri to issue recreational usage licenses to medical marijuana dispensaries Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The green light has been given – dispensaries across the state of Missouri can begin sellingrecreational marijuana as soon as today as long as they've got a license. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday that the state will be issuing...
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
KHBS
Siloam Springs business donates 15,000 feet of PVC pipe to build wells for people in need
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A Siloam Springs business will help build 50 wells for families in need in Alabama. Sen. John Boozman toured the Jet Stream facilities in Siloam Springs Friday. Fifteen thousand feet of PVC pipe will be used to build about 50 wells and give low-income families...
What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?
Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
Courthouse News Service
Fired for using prescribed marijuana
TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Arkansas has $400M+ in unclaimed property, here’s how to get your share
State Auditor Dennis Milligan reminds residents of The Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt and the state’s millions of dollars in unclaimed property.
Arkansas offers residents way to check unclaimed property
Arkansas offers residents way to check unclaimed property
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for one last round of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Arkansas until noon on Thursday. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Benton, Ark. Boone, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Fulton, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Marion,...
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Arkansas

ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
