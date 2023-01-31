ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

2023 Emmys: Predict the nominees today for drama, comedy and limited categories

By Chris Beachum
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cb80Q_0kXiEEvM00

You can now predict the 2023 Emmy Awards nominees the earliest we’ve ever offered at Gold Derby. Make your picks in 16 categories for drama, comedy and limited series races.

For drama categories, “ Succession ” will be returning to defend its crown. Other 2022 nominees that will be back are “Better Call Saul” and “Yellowjackets.” That means things are wide open for other series since “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things” will not be competing in 2023.

For the comedy races, “ Ted Lasso ” will be going for three straight wins as Best Comedy Series. Other shows returning are “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry” (likely), “Hacks,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (likely), “Only Murders in the Building” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Assuming the likely series do return, only “Curb Your Enthusiasm” from the 2022 lineup will be gone.

For limited series, “The White Lotus” dominated in 2022, the new edition titled “The White Lotus: Sicily” will be in the drama races. Some of the programs doing well at recent awards events eligible for Emmys include “Black Bird,” “The English,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “A Friend of the Family,” “George and Tammy,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Patient” and “Welcome to Chippendales.” But there are many more projects debuting January through May which will be eligible.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
GoldDerby

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ seeks to take home a record-tying 3 SAG Awards

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” both received a leading five Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, but only one of them is expected to walk away a winner. The former is predicted to score three trophies, which would make it the fifth film to accomplish the feat. The multiverse-hopping hit is the favorite to win ensemble (16/5 odds), lead actress for Michelle Yeoh (16/5) and supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan. And it’s not even close in these standings between first and second. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is second in ensemble at 19/5, Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”) follows...
MISSOURI STATE
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Upworthy

People rally behind a 12-year-old actress who was 'humiliated' with a 'Razzie' nomination

Since the early 80s, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the "Razzies," has offered a lighthearted alternative to the Oscars, which, though prestigious, can sometimes dip into the pretentious. During the parody ceremony, trophies are awarded to the year’s worst films and performances as a way to "own your bad," so the motto goes. However, this year people found the Razzies a little more than harmless fun when 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for "Worst Actress" for her performance in the 2022 film "Firestarter." She was 11 when the movie was filmed.Sadly, this is not the first time a child has received a Razzie nom. Armstrong joins the ranks of Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," as well as Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated three times.Armstrong's nomination resulted in a flood of comments from both industry professionals and fans who felt the action was cruel and wanted to show their support for the young actress.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Deadline

Yoshio Yoda Dies: ‘McHale’s Navy’ Actor Was 88

Yoshio Yoda, who portrayed Fuji, the sweet-natured Japanese prisoner of war befriended by the irreverent gang of American sailors at the center of the 1962-66 ABC World War II-set sitcom McHale’s Navy, died Jan. 13 in Fullerton, CA. He was 88. Yoda, who also went be the name James Yoshio Yoda during his post-acting career as an executive of Toyota Hawaii, was born in Tokyo and studied law at Keio University in Japan before deciding on an acting career. After moving to the United States, Yoda enrolled at the University of Southern California’s film school. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023:...
FULLERTON, CA
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake React to Tyre Nichols’ Death: “We Demand Justice”

Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake and Questlove were among the Hollywood notables sharing reactions on social media about Tyre Nichols, who died earlier this month following an altercation with Memphis Police Department officers during a traffic stop in Tennessee. Body camera and surveillance video of the Jan. 7 stop was released Friday, showing the beating that led to the 29-year-old’s hospitalization and death from his injuries. Included in the footage is Nichols telling the officers, “I’m just trying to get home,” and also screaming for his mother. On Thursday, the five police officers, who had been fired, were charged...
MEMPHIS, TN
Looper

The Big Bang Theory Fans Aren't Convinced Young Sheldon Portrays The Same Sheldon

Whether he's claiming his "spot," incessantly knocking on the door of neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco), or struggling to comprehend sarcasm, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is the main focus of "The Big Bang Theory." Over the course of the show's 12 seasons, Sheldon occasionally reflects on his Texas upbringing, providing some insight into his quirky personality. Viewers learn about how he began high school at the age of 9, was raised by an extremely devout Baptist mother, and often felt like an outsider, among both his peers and his family, with the exception of his beloved grandma, Meemaw (Annie Potts).
CALIFORNIA STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

Shock after the now-infamous Oscars slap has fizzled- Will Smith announces landing his first Disney film since the slap

Will Smith is known across the globe for finding himself wedged between a rock and a hard place at the March 2022 Oscars (also known as the Academy Awards) when he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After the slap, replays of Chris Rock’s expression and endless memes flooded the web as the internet quickly and shamelessly dubbed the affair the "Will Smith slap." [i]
NME

Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”

Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Variety

Sophia Loren and More Pay Tribute to Gina Lollobrigida

Tributes are pouring in for Gina Lollobrigida, one of Europe’s biggest movie stars, who died on Monday at the age of 95. A global sex symbol during the 1950s and ’60s, Lollobrigida worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson. Sophia Loren was one of the first people to pay tribute to “La Lollo,” as the Italians called her. Loren said in a statement she “is deeply shaken and saddened” by the news of Lollobrigida’s death. The two divas had parallel careers in Italy and Hollywood and were often considered rivals. Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted:...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy