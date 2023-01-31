ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Chad Green leaves Yankees for Blue Jays on two-year deal

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Chad Green will be on a Yankees rival when he is able to pitch again.

The righty reliever agreed to a two-year contract with the Blue Jays worth $8.5 million, according to Shi Davadi of Sportsnet . There are options in the deal for 2025 and 2026.

The 31-year-old Green appeared in 14 games and had a 3.00 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 2022. He did not pitch after suffering discomfort in his throwing arm in May — and he ultimately needed Tommy John surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YF7aI_0kXiE8iF00
Righty reliever Chad Green is leaving the Yankees for the Blue Jays in free agency.
Getty Images

Green had been with the Yankees since 2016. He made 272 appearances and 24 starts with a career record of 33-22, a 3.17 ERA, 1.022 WHIP and 11 saves.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Darryl Strawberry: Aaron Judge made ‘right’ decision picking Yankees over West Coast

A larger-than-life New York outfield slugger, fresh off a tremendous season, weighed massive free-agent offers from his incumbent team, which helped launch his stardom, and his hometown club in California. That’s where Darryl Strawberry and Aaron Judge diverged. Strawberry went home to the West Coast, while Judge elected to stay with the Yankees. “I’m glad [Judge] made the right decision,” Strawberry said Sunday at a “Pinstripe Pride” event at American Dream in East Rutherford, N.J., where Yankees icons signed autographs. Strawberry apparently made the wrong one. Following his seventh-straight All-Star season with the Mets, in which he drilled 37 home runs with 108...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Carlos Beltran leaving YES Network for job in Mets’ front office

Former Mets great Carlos Beltran is getting another chance with the club. Sources tell The Post the Mets are hiring their former star center fielder to join their front office, where he will work under GM Billy Eppler. It isn’t clear what Beltran’s duties will be yet, but he is a well-regarded baseball mind as well as a former superstar player. Beltran’s hiring comes three years after he was hired as Mets manager then fired after he was linked to the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Mets manager Buck Showalter considered Beltran for his coaching staff a year ago and this offseason as assistant hitting coach. Beltran recently informed YES Network that he was leaving his broadcast job with them. Andrew Marchand reported in The Post there were plans to move Beltran from broadcasting games into the studio to do pre- and post-game duties. The Mets couldn’t be reached for comment.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Rangers’ Sammy Blais saw AHL reassignment as ‘big’

Sammy Blais agreed with the notion that it was good for him and his game to accept the two-week conditioning assignment to AHL Hartford during the Rangers’ hiatus from game action during the NHL’s All-Star break. The four goals he scored in five games indicate just how beneficial it truly was. “I think it was big for me to go down there during the break, just keep playing and playing like 20 minutes a night down there,” Blais said after the Rangers’ practice Sunday afternoon in Tarrytown. “It was big and I have for sure more confidence now just by having the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
182K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy