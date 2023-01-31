Local businessman says he was tricked into being a write-in by Chamberlin’s campaign team

Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
Bad sign for state Democrats: Lincoln Project 'beatable 18' list skips Florida
Another sign of how deeply red Florida has become emerged Friday when the anti-Trump Lincoln Project's list of 18 targeted congressional Republicans omitted any from the Sunshine State. What we know: Why Florida's GOP congressional delegation has mushroomed ...
The NRA issues endorsement for Charlie Stone for the House Seat 24
The National Rifle Association issued grades for all the Florida House District 24 seat primary candidates and endorsed Charlie Stone. Art Thomm, state director for the NRA’s legislative priorities, told the Gazette the NRA makes decisions on endorsements based on these three things: a prior voting record, which is heavily weighted; the candidate’s answers to the NRA’s questionnaire; and a thorough search of statements made by candidates on social media and to news outlets.
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance
Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial…
Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know
Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry
Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
NRA says it will announce grades and endorsement for House Seat 24 candidates next week
Unsurprisingly, all the Republican candidates running for the open Florida House District 24 seat are pro-gun rights. Three of the five candidates–Jose Juarez, Charlie Stone and Ryan Chamberlin–have sent out campaign mailers leading up to the March 7 special election boasting of having rock-solid pro-gun stances. Juarez tells...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida
February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
floridapolitics.com
Retired Florida Supreme Court justice, prominent attorneys, launch new powerhouse firm
Several top Florida businesses, trade associations, and state agencies have already engaged the new firm. Alan Lawson, who retired in August as a Justice on the Florida Supreme Court, is teaming up with Paul Huck, Jason Gonzalez and Amber Nunnally to launch Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC. Several top Florida businesses,...
Weekly Roundup: Florida ‘Constitutional Carry’ Teed Up
A controversial proposal filed this week would do away with Floridians having to go through “the hoops of getting a permit from the government” to carry concealed weapons. The bill (HB 543), filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, would set up
iheart.com
Poll: DeSantis Leads Trump in Alabama
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup among Alabama Republican voters, a new poll shows. The survey, taken by Public Opinion Strategies for the group Alabama Families for Great Schools, gives DeSantis a 19-point advantage. DeSantis pulled 50-percent of the vote to Trump's 31-percent. The poll surveyed 500 GOP primary voters January 14-16 and has a margin of error of +/-4.38%.
Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies
Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Ron DeSantis Taps Former Rick Scott, Tom Rooney Aide as Charlotte County Elections Supervisor
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County supervisor of elections. Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the external affairs manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida district director to US. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and district director to then U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney, R-Fla.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
fox13news.com
ATF report on legal guns getting into the wrong hands raise concerns over Florida constitutional carry bill
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - As Florida lawmakers potentially move toward ending concealed carry permit requirements, a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released Thursday is shedding light on the number of legally purchased weapons used to commit crimes. According to the ATF report, 54% of guns recovered...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 0