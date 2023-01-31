Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Electric GMC Crossovers Could Be Coming Soon
As prospective buyers continue to clamor for more electric vehicles, automakers have been rushing to fill this demand with a bevy of EV offerings. Car companies like GM typically spread their reach across multiple brands, using one platform or basic vehicle architecture to create diverse yet related vehicles, like the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon, for instance. Notably, GMC has not fielded any all-electric crossovers despite Chevy equivalents, and now, this may change in the near future.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Gets Standard Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
The refreshed and updated 2024 GMC Sierra HD will receive standard Wireless Phone Projection (RPO code PPW) for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across all trim levels, GM Authority has learned. Both 2500 HD and 3500 HD series trucks will now get wireless CarPlay and Android Auto as a standard feature.
gmauthority.com
Ford Is Benchmarking The Chevy Silverado 1500’s Towing Abilities
As is the nature of business, automakers are constantly competing with one another to provide the most compelling product to customers. Often, in order to gauge how a rival’s vehicle performs, automakers will buy and test out said vehicle as a comparison to their own product. Thanks to GM Authority photographers, we’ve caught Ford doing exactly that, as the Blue Oval was captured testing out the towing abilities of a Chevy Silverado 1500.
gmauthority.com
Smaller GMC Acadia Hit Its Objective
General Motors downsized the GMC Acadia for the crossover’s second generation, with the second-gen model slotting in a full segment size smaller than its predecessor. Now, according to Global Vice President of Buick, GMC, and GMC Hummer EV at General Motors, Duncan Aldred, the GMC Acadia “hit its objective” from a business perspective.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate: First Live Photos With New 22-Inch Wheels
Introduced for the 2022 model year, the Denali Ultimate trim level is positioned as the range-topping trim for the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup. For 2023, it features a new set of wheels, and now, we’ve captured the first live photos of the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate wearing these new and exclusive shoes.
gmauthority.com
2022 Was The Chevy Malibu’s Best Sales Year Since 2019
The COVID-19 pandemic rocked the automotive landscape to its core, with a series of unprecedented events that limited the automaker’s ability to manufacture and sell vehicles. As we continue to progress out of the virus slump, sales and production output continue to improve, and now, the Chevy Malibu posted its best sales year in 2022 since the beginning of the pandemic.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Sales Leap 243 Percent During Q4 2022
Chevy Equinox sales increased in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, and Colombia during the fourth quarter of 2022. The compact crossover also recorded two deliveries in Mexico and 933 in Brazil. Chevrolet Equinox Sales - Q4 2022 - United States. In the United States, Chevrolet Equinox deliveries totaled...
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 GMC Savana Production Will Start
Despite a revision for the 2003 model year, the GMC Savana has persisted relatively unchanged for almost 30 years. In keeping to that mantra, the 2024 GMC Savana will not feature any significant changes over the preceding model year, and now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Savana is expected to kick off.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Corvette Tops Consumer Reports 2022 Owner Satisfaction Survey
The C8 Corvette has rocked the performance car segment since its inception for the 2020 model year, providing buyers with a tantalizing combination of performance, capability, and relative affordability. As a result, it comes as no surprise that Consumer Reports has reported that the Chevy Corvette has been ranked as the most satisfying vehicle to own.
gmauthority.com
Should GM Offer The Turbo 2.7L High-Output L3B Engine In The Full-Size SUVs?
Despite an industry-wide pivot to electric vehicles, internal-combustion engine technology continues to impress. That includes GM’s turbocharged 2.7L High-Output L3B four-cylinder gasoline engine, which can be found in a broad variety of applications, including the Chevy Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, Cadillac CT4, Chevy Colorado, and GMC Canyon. Notably, the turbo 2.7L I4 L3B is not offered in GM’s full-size SUVs – but maybe it should be.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade Sales Continue To Dominate Segment In Q4 2022
ESCALADE -34.27% 6,352 9,664 -40.03% 24,290 40,505. In Canada, Cadillac Escalade deliveries totaled 672 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 39 percent compared to 482 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Escalade sales increased about 2 percent to 2,745 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In February 2023
In February 2023, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on the 2023 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles, plus $500 cash back. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $279 per month for 24 months on the 2023...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7L Turbo Engine Gets In-Depth Look: Video
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is available with several engine options, but don’t be fooled – the standard turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine is more than up to the task when it comes to towing. Now, Chevrolet is showing off some of the features and capability of the Chevy Silverado’s turbocharged 2.7L engine with the following Chevy MyWay video.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Terrain Gets New Deep Bronze Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 GMC Terrain adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Deep Bronze Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Deep Bronze hue. Assigned RPO code GXN and touch-up paint code WA-135H, Deep Bronze Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
gmauthority.com
Here’s The Difference Between 2023 GMC Yukon Galvano And Vader Chrome Trim
For the 2023 model year, the GMC Yukon receives the Denali Ultimate treatment, which has already been applied to the GMC Sierra 1500 and will be introduced on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD. When furnished in this new range-topping trim level, the 2023 GMC Yukon and the two pickup trucks feature the distinctive Vader Chrome accenting. However, the “regular” Yukon Denali features Galvano Chrome accenting. To help distinguish the differences between these exterior accents, here’s a quick breakdown.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Chile Sales Down Six Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased six percent to 2,553 units in December 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the second country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Toyota. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data...
gmauthority.com
How The Cadillac Escala Concept Morphed Into The Celestiq: Exclusive
The Cadillac Escala concept that was unveiled at the August 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance represented the luxury marque at a critical fork in the road. The CT8 program that preceded it and which, to a certain extent, represented a production version of it, had frustratingly sat in clay model form in Cadillac’s Exterior Design Studio since 2014. First, the car was to be built in North America and China. Then China only, and then neither, as the global sedan market collapsed just as Cadillac was ready to compete with most of the world’s best.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Discount Reaches $1,750 In February 2023
In February 2023, a Chevy Equinox discount totals up to $1,750 for select markets on the 2022 Chevy Equinox and $1,000 on the 2023 Chevy Equinox. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 and 2023 Equinox. In addition, a national lease...
gmauthority.com
Corvette E-Ray Buyers Camp Overnight In Front Of NH Dealership
Customers eager to place an order for the new 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray camped overnight outside MacMulkin Chevrolet in New Hampshire on January 30th, braving nighttime temperatures in the teens to lay claim to their copy of GM’s first-ever hybrid-powered Vette. MacMulkin Chevrolet, located at 3 Marmon Drive in...
gmauthority.com
Moonshot Green Almost Didn’t Become GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 Color
The GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 is certainly a striking thing to look at, thanks in no small part to its exclusive Moonshot Green Matte paint. Now, GM Authority has learned that Moonshot Green Matte almost didn’t become the exclusive hue for the GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1.
Comments / 0