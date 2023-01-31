OBITUARY: Wesley Jay Denham

ROCKINGHAM — We are saddened to announce the passing of Wesley Jay Denham of Rockingham. Jay died at the age of 61 in the early hours of Jan. 27, 2023. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jay is survived by his wife, Michelle Stogner Denham; daughters, Morgan Canady and Haleigh Holdsworth, with their husbands, Jesse Canady and Sam Holdsworth of Wilmington; his adored grandson, Carter Canady of Wilmington; brother, Kip Denham and wife, Sissy Denham of Rockingham; sister, Tracy Baldwin of Myrtle Beach; several nieces and nephews; as well as many close family friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Arlene Denham; and his brother, Scotty Denham.

Jay was an adventurer and lived life to the fullest. He loved to water ski and be out on his boat, snow ski and fish with his buddies, visit his girls and grandbaby in Wilmington, listen to live music, exercising, and so much more. He loved his work at his businesses, Carolina Rapid Tax and Carolina Jewelry and Pawn in both Rockingham and Laurinburg, where his employees were like family to him. He became close with many customers over the years, as well.

Jay was a generous and kind-hearted man who cared for so many people, and had a place in his heart for his special friend, Tonnie. He never met a stranger and was always sharing his special smile with all he encountered. He was deeply loved by his family, friends and his community.

Jay had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ from a young age, and his family and friends rejoice in this and look forward to seeing him again in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Richmond County Hospice, Inc., .richmondcountyhospice.com/in-honor-memory, or 1119 N. U.S. Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC 28379.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at the Kings Gate Church in Hamlet. Visitation with family will begin at 11 a.m. and the ceremony at 1 p.m. at the church.

Services are entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg.