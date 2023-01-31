ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

Will Adam Thielen Take a Pay Cut?

I’d assume the short answer is no, and the longer answer may be heck no. Either way, the Minnesota Vikings will soon be at a crossroads with Adam Thielen. It was tough watching Thielen play against the New York Giants knowing it may be his last game in purple, but here we are.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Search for a DC Takes Another Turn

Well, the never-ending saga that is the Minnesota Vikings search for a defensive coordinator took another major turn on Sunday, and not one that many folks expected. On Saturday, the Denver Broncos released their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract, allowing him to take interviews elsewhere. The Vikings are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Biggest Senior Bowl Winners: Defense

The 2023 Senior Bowl has officially come to an end, and now, it’s time to talk about some of the best performers of the week. We’ve already talked about the offensive side of the ball, and now, here are some of my biggest Senior Bowl winners from the defensive side.
GEORGIA STATE
purplePTSD.com

PFF Has a Projection for Garrett Bradbury’s Next Contract

One of the underrated storylines of the Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is Garrett Bradbury’s free agency. Everyone is well-aware that the Vikings 2019 first-round pick did not exactly live up to his draft position early on in his NFL career. Because of that, last offseason, Minnesota opted not to give him the fifth-year option that is available for first-round picks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Life after Evero, Backup DC Plan, Irv Smith

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the February 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

3 Free Agent Corners the Vikings Should Target This Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings defense wasn’t good in 2022, to say the least. They ranked among the bottom three teams in the NFL in terms of points allowed, yards allowed, and yards per play allowed. Many of their problems lay in the secondary with their pass defense, and now, they have only five cornerbacks on the roster heading into the offseason: Cam Dantzler, Andrew Booth, Akayleb Evans, Kalon Barnes, and Tay Gowan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings FA Fits: Mecole Hardman Can Complement Jefferson, Hockenson

Since the end of the season, there has been a fair bit of chatter about improving the receiver spot. Justin Jefferson, to be sure, will remain as Minnesota’s WR1. Adding T.J. Hockenson into the fold means the TE is the #2 pass catcher. The WR2 spot, though, has been a common source of debate since Adam Thielen’s production has slumped. That’s where Mecole Hardman (potentially) factors in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Kirk Cousins: NFL QB, Shrewd Businessman, & Jewellery Spokesperson

Since breaking into the NFL in 2012, Kirk Cousins has made a lot money. His career earnings go beyond $200 million, and that’s just considering his NFL salaries. Off the field, we’ve seen Cousins promote gas fireplaces and televisions. He participated in a humorous clip where he explains his affinity for bottomless root beers at Applebee’s (though I assume this wasn’t a paid clip; someone in the Applebee’s marketing department should rectify this problem by bringing Cousins along as a spokesperson). He even agreed to buy a golf course in November.
WASHINGTON STATE
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy