Related
Will Adam Thielen Take a Pay Cut?
I’d assume the short answer is no, and the longer answer may be heck no. Either way, the Minnesota Vikings will soon be at a crossroads with Adam Thielen. It was tough watching Thielen play against the New York Giants knowing it may be his last game in purple, but here we are.
The Vikings Search for a DC Takes Another Turn
Well, the never-ending saga that is the Minnesota Vikings search for a defensive coordinator took another major turn on Sunday, and not one that many folks expected. On Saturday, the Denver Broncos released their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract, allowing him to take interviews elsewhere. The Vikings are...
Biggest Senior Bowl Winners: Defense
The 2023 Senior Bowl has officially come to an end, and now, it’s time to talk about some of the best performers of the week. We’ve already talked about the offensive side of the ball, and now, here are some of my biggest Senior Bowl winners from the defensive side.
PFF Has a Projection for Garrett Bradbury’s Next Contract
One of the underrated storylines of the Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is Garrett Bradbury’s free agency. Everyone is well-aware that the Vikings 2019 first-round pick did not exactly live up to his draft position early on in his NFL career. Because of that, last offseason, Minnesota opted not to give him the fifth-year option that is available for first-round picks.
Questions Answered: Life after Evero, Backup DC Plan, Irv Smith
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the February 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Kene Nwangwu May Need To Prove He Can Be More Than Just A Kick Returner
The Minnesota Vikings running back room will likely look a lot different in 2023. Alexander Mattison is set to be a free agent, and Dalvin Cook is set to have a cap hit just over $14 million, according to Spotrac. Whether being jettisoned by trade or being straight up released, it doesn’t feel as if Cook will be back after an up-and-down 2022 season.
The View from VT: A QB Trade Partner, Sean Payton, & The DC Wait
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
3 Free Agent Corners the Vikings Should Target This Offseason
The Minnesota Vikings defense wasn’t good in 2022, to say the least. They ranked among the bottom three teams in the NFL in terms of points allowed, yards allowed, and yards per play allowed. Many of their problems lay in the secondary with their pass defense, and now, they have only five cornerbacks on the roster heading into the offseason: Cam Dantzler, Andrew Booth, Akayleb Evans, Kalon Barnes, and Tay Gowan.
The Plot to the Vikings Defensive Coordinator Search Thickens Again
It’s certainly been an interesting process throughout the Vikings defensive coordinator search. Thus far, they’ve interviewed four candidates: Sean Desai, Brian Flores, Ryan Nielsen, and Mike Pettine. However, Nielsen has accepted a spot with the Atlanta Falcons in the same role, and on Friday, it was reported that...
Expect Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to Keep the Vikings Franchise Tag in its Holster for 2023
Unless something totally unforeseen happens, the Vikings franchise tag will go unused in 2023. Some of that is due to the snug salary cap and some of that is due to who Minnesota may lose in free agency. If, for instance, Minnesota was staring down potentially losing Justin Jefferson, then...
1 Way the Vikings Offense Can Directly Help the Defense to Improve
If we simply looked at Minnesota’s total time of possession on offense, we’d find a team in the middle of the NFL. When we break things down to a per-drive average, though, we’ll see a team that’s near the bottom. Indeed, the Vikings offense generally didn’t stay on the field for very long.
Purple Headlines of the Week: Vikings DC Search Hits a Snag, Rodgers’ Future, Brady Retires
Another week of offseason rumors and stories is in the books, and this ended up being a very busy week in the NFL world. Here are some of the biggest purple headlines that came out over the course of the week, including the updated news regarding the Vikings DC search.
Vikings FA Fits: Mecole Hardman Can Complement Jefferson, Hockenson
Since the end of the season, there has been a fair bit of chatter about improving the receiver spot. Justin Jefferson, to be sure, will remain as Minnesota’s WR1. Adding T.J. Hockenson into the fold means the TE is the #2 pass catcher. The WR2 spot, though, has been a common source of debate since Adam Thielen’s production has slumped. That’s where Mecole Hardman (potentially) factors in.
Kirk Cousins: NFL QB, Shrewd Businessman, & Jewellery Spokesperson
Since breaking into the NFL in 2012, Kirk Cousins has made a lot money. His career earnings go beyond $200 million, and that’s just considering his NFL salaries. Off the field, we’ve seen Cousins promote gas fireplaces and televisions. He participated in a humorous clip where he explains his affinity for bottomless root beers at Applebee’s (though I assume this wasn’t a paid clip; someone in the Applebee’s marketing department should rectify this problem by bringing Cousins along as a spokesperson). He even agreed to buy a golf course in November.
