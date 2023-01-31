ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika man arrested in connection to receiving stolen property

Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property in the first degree. Police said the arrest stemmed from a theft that was reported on Jan. 24. Auburn police met with...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Woman injured in shooting on Woodley Square

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Officers and fire medics were called around 3:00 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
wrbl.com

Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika investigators make several arrests, targeting illicit drugs with a focus on Fentanyl

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Narcotics Unit has been investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout the city concentrating on illicit narcotics laced with Fentanyl.  The investigation included multiple operations including Wednesday’s search warrant at Neighborhood Market grocery where residents had complained of illegal narcotics being used and sold at the store and illegal […]
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Illegal drugs and firearms seized at Opelika store, 11 arrested

Opelika police say 11 people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a neighborhood market in Opelika. Officials say around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, OPD and the Lee County SWAT team performed the search at the store in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. During the...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn Police Department releases set of collectible K9 Unit trading cards

The Auburn Police Department has released a set of collectible K9 trading cards, including one card for each of the K9s and their handlers in the APD K9 Unit. The APD said local partnerships with Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Canine Performance Science (CPS), Auburn City Schools, Charter Communications and Global K9 Protection Group have contributed largely to the expansion of APD’s K9 Unit over the years.
alabamanews.net

Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville

Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old male. On Feb. 1 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Windtree Drive off Highway 80. At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound. 50-year-old Tywoana Jakes, of Phenix City, was […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man shot and killed on Montgomery’s Kiwanis Street

Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been shot. Upon their arrival, they found an unidentified adult male...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police executing search warrant in area of Martin Luther King Blvd.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - According to officials, Opelika Police were executing a search warrant in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Magnolia Street, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The Opelika Police Department, with the assistance of the Lee County SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market,...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

East Alabama woman charged with Murder in shooting death of male acquaintance

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old east Alabama woman allegedly shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning and is now charged with Murder. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the suspect, Deshondra Shawnese Green, was an acquaintance of the alleged victim Sammie Pritchett. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the 36-year-old Hurtsburo man […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Teenager arrested in Auburn after shots fired incident

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A teenager was arrested on various charges after a shots fired incident on Sunday. Auburn police responded to gunfire on Jan. 29 near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. At the scene, officers met with two victims — one said their moving vehicle was shot into and another stated a nearby […]
AUBURN, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Student Drugged Over the Weekend

AUBURN, Ala (EETV) - On late Saturday or early Sunday morning, a woman was involuntarily given a drug at a party in an Auburn-affiliated apartment complex. According to an email from Auburn University Campus Safety and Security, the victim's symptoms aligned with symptoms with GHB, known as the date rape drug. The victim is a student at Auburn University.
WRBL News 3

Columbus police investigate shooting near Edgewood and Elm Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Edgewood and Elm Drive. The Columbus Police Department sent out a tweet at 2:01 p.m., saying one was injured in this shooting. A WRBL Reporter says five to six Columbus patrol vehicles were present in the nearby intersection of Laurel and Mayfield […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County

Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL

