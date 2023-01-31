Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man arrested in connection to receiving stolen property
Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property in the first degree. Police said the arrest stemmed from a theft that was reported on Jan. 24. Auburn police met with...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman injured in shooting on Woodley Square
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Officers and fire medics were called around 3:00 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
UPDATE: Four suspects charged in 2020 Upatoi murder appear in court ahead of trial
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A trial is set to begin Monday for several suspects in the 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old during a home invasion in Upatoi. Four of those suspects appeared before Judge John Martin in Superior Court on Friday. The state and the defense addressed the court saying there are some ongoing […]
wrbl.com
Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
Opelika investigators make several arrests, targeting illicit drugs with a focus on Fentanyl
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Narcotics Unit has been investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout the city concentrating on illicit narcotics laced with Fentanyl. The investigation included multiple operations including Wednesday’s search warrant at Neighborhood Market grocery where residents had complained of illegal narcotics being used and sold at the store and illegal […]
alabamanews.net
Illegal drugs and firearms seized at Opelika store, 11 arrested
Opelika police say 11 people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a neighborhood market in Opelika. Officials say around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, OPD and the Lee County SWAT team performed the search at the store in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. During the...
MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Police Department releases set of collectible K9 Unit trading cards
The Auburn Police Department has released a set of collectible K9 trading cards, including one card for each of the K9s and their handlers in the APD K9 Unit. The APD said local partnerships with Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Canine Performance Science (CPS), Auburn City Schools, Charter Communications and Global K9 Protection Group have contributed largely to the expansion of APD’s K9 Unit over the years.
alabamanews.net
Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville
Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
Phenix City suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old male. On Feb. 1 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Windtree Drive off Highway 80. At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound. 50-year-old Tywoana Jakes, of Phenix City, was […]
alabamanews.net
Man shot and killed on Montgomery’s Kiwanis Street
Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been shot. Upon their arrival, they found an unidentified adult male...
WTVM
Opelika police executing search warrant in area of Martin Luther King Blvd.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - According to officials, Opelika Police were executing a search warrant in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Magnolia Street, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The Opelika Police Department, with the assistance of the Lee County SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market,...
East Alabama woman charged with Murder in shooting death of male acquaintance
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old east Alabama woman allegedly shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning and is now charged with Murder. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the suspect, Deshondra Shawnese Green, was an acquaintance of the alleged victim Sammie Pritchett. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the 36-year-old Hurtsburo man […]
CPD: Daughter charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her father
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man’s daughter is being arrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to his death, according to the Columbus Police Department. At 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, Jerry Faulkner was transported from Wellborn Drive to St. Francis Hospital for cardiac arrest. Paramedics say he had visible injuries on both his […]
Teenager arrested in Auburn after shots fired incident
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A teenager was arrested on various charges after a shots fired incident on Sunday. Auburn police responded to gunfire on Jan. 29 near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. At the scene, officers met with two victims — one said their moving vehicle was shot into and another stated a nearby […]
WTVM
Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about the 12-year-old shot and killed in Phenix City Wednesday night. Tonight, News Leader 9 spoke with the victim’s family, who say they’re torn to pieces. News Leader 9 spoke with that 12-year-old’s brother and his mom off-camera. Both,...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Student Drugged Over the Weekend
AUBURN, Ala (EETV) - On late Saturday or early Sunday morning, a woman was involuntarily given a drug at a party in an Auburn-affiliated apartment complex. According to an email from Auburn University Campus Safety and Security, the victim's symptoms aligned with symptoms with GHB, known as the date rape drug. The victim is a student at Auburn University.
Missing Montgomery father found slain; 2 including 16-year-old charged with capital murder
Human remains of a Montgomery man missing for several weeks have been recovered, and two people are charged with capital murder in his death. Eric Stewart, a 54-year-old father, disappeared on Jan. 8, according to friends and his coworkers at Koch Foods. On Tuesday, Montgomery police responded to the 3000...
Columbus police investigate shooting near Edgewood and Elm Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Edgewood and Elm Drive. The Columbus Police Department sent out a tweet at 2:01 p.m., saying one was injured in this shooting. A WRBL Reporter says five to six Columbus patrol vehicles were present in the nearby intersection of Laurel and Mayfield […]
12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County
Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
Comments / 0