Greensboro mother pleads for justice after 8-year-old daughter shot
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother spent the last six days in the hospital keeping a close watch on her 8-year-old daughter, a child she put to bed on Jan. 24 and hours later found her shot in the face in the middle of the night. “I’m thinking ‘you’re going to die in my hands,'” Anna […]
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones remember father of four killed in Winston-Salem shooting
Daryl Rice Jr. died Sunday after a shooting on North Liberty Street. He played baseball for the Winston-Salem Warthogs.
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
WXII 12
'I feel shocked': Deputies investigate after man's body found at North Carolina Middle School
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County deputies are investigating after aman's body was found at Ledford Middle School Wednesday. A school staff member found the body outside of the building at about 5:55 a.m., a spokesperson for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. The school is located on NC-109 in Thomasville, North Carolina.
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
TikTok star tow truck driver not guilty in 2019 motorcycle crash death
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tow truck driver was found not guilty after being charged with the death of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash in 2019. According to Highway Patrol, Patricia Willard, 70, was killed and her husband Jerry was critically injured on April 27, 2019 when their motorcycle hit a […]
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's office: man fired gun after deputies entered house
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a man fired shots at deputies during a standoff after deputies forced their way into a house. Deputies tried to serve a search warrant at a home on Beatle Drive at 1:45 p.m. Thursday but someone in the house would not let them inside.
4 teens and 1 adult injured in Reidsville crash, 1 teen flown to hospital
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Five people were injured in a crash in Reidsville, including four teenagers Wednesday, according to police. Reidsville Police responded to the scene of a crash on Freeway Drive in front of Monterrey Mexican Grill at 1:30 p.m. Everyone involved in the crash is in the hospital.
WXII 12
Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
WXII 12
'Your dad isn't coming home again': man leaves behind 4 kids due to gun violence
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad family spoke out about their loved one, Darryl Rice Jr., who died of gun violence over the weekend. Winston-Salem police said Rice and two others were shot early Sunday morning at a private party at a building on North Liberty Street. Despite the efforts...
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask public to ID vehicle involved in shootings hours apart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building. Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North...
4 high school students survive Reidsville crash
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash. Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. “It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.” The crash report […]
6 surviving victims expected to recover after fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police offered a positive update about the six people who were injured but survived a shooting that killed one person at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro. On Wednesday, police confirmed that the other six victims are expected to be OK. Four have returned home, […]
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
Former Guilford County deputy bailiff charged with assaulting female while on duty, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Guilford County deputy bailiff has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a female, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, former Deputy James John Winiarski was arrested and served with the warrants. The charges are the result of an investigation […]
Pfafftown man dies 2 months after 3-vehicle crash at Winston-Salem intersection
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died about two months after a crash involving three vehicles in Winston-Salem, according to police. At about 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 30, police responded to a crash at the intersection of North Point Boulevard and Bethabara Road. Officers say a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country Van failed to […]
Randolph County courthouse vandalized; deputies offer reward for tips about suspect
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized Sunday. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation, as it occurred on county property. Video surveillance of the incident captured the perpetrator, described as a man wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan in color toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows.
Former gasman for Dale Earnhardt diagnosed with rare cancer, wife says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A long-time gasman for Dale Earnhardt begins his battle against cancer. Chocolate Myers found out he has a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma. It’s called mantle cell lymphoma. His wife said he had stomach pain at the end of 2022. Myers eventually went to...
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigate crash involving three vehicles on I-40
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police closed Interstate 40 westbound Thursday night after a crash involving three vehicles. Part of I-40 between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street was down to one lane for about two hours. Police said the call came in at 8:42 p.m. and injuries were reported but...
Rockingham County students ‘will be OK’ after Reidsville crash injures 4
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive and involved two vehicles. Four juveniles in a passenger car and the driver of a pickup truck were injured. One of […]
