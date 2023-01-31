ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

4 high school students survive Reidsville crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash. Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. “It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.” The crash report […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randolph County courthouse vandalized; deputies offer reward for tips about suspect

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized Sunday. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation, as it occurred on county property. Video surveillance of the incident captured the perpetrator, described as a man wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan in color toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows.
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigate crash involving three vehicles on I-40

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police closed Interstate 40 westbound Thursday night after a crash involving three vehicles. Part of I-40 between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street was down to one lane for about two hours. Police said the call came in at 8:42 p.m. and injuries were reported but...
