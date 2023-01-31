Read full article on original website
Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch
It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
Lil Pump Spends $25,000 on New Teeth – Watch
Lil Pump is all smiles today. The South Florida rapper recently spent $25,000 on some new teeth. Last month, Miami-based dental facility, 5 Star Smiles, posted a video on their Instagram account of Lil Pump getting a set of new choppers. In the clip, the 22-year-old rapper is having his gums lasered and installed with a new pair of porcelain veneers. It looked painless, and the Pumpster was happy with the results. The video caption reads, "PORCELAIN GANG" in all caps with two cold face emojis.
Latto Shows Her Tattoo of 21 Savage’s Real Name, Fans Think It’s Confirmation They’re Dating – Watch
Latto may have inadvertently shown her tattoo of 21 Savage's real name in a new video. Now fans think it's a confirmation they're dating. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Instagram user @gossipofthecitytea posted a video that apparently shows Latto with a tattoo of 21 Savage's real name discreetly behind her ear. You can see the video at the bottom of this post. The actual video came from Latto's Instagram page.
Lil Uzi Vert Wears New Slick-Back Hairstyle at Roc Nation Brunch, Fans React
Lil Uzi Vert is full of surprises. The Philadelphia rapper was spotted rocking a new slick-back hairstyle at today's Roc Nation Brunch. On Saturday (Feb. 4), photos of Lil Uzi Vert rocking a slick-back hairstyle at the annual Pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles were circulating on social media. In the pics, Uzi is wearing a pink suit with a yellow blouse. The rhymer's slick-back gives him a casual-cool look and overall dapper style.
Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5 Million for Dame’s Stake in Roc-A-Fella – ‘Disrespectful Sh!t’
Dame Dash says Jay-Z offered him $1.5 million for his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, calling the proposal disrespectful. On Jan. 23, Dame sat down for an interview with the Veuit Podcast, where the Roc-A-Fella cofounder talked about business and entrepreneurship. During the talk, the topic of NFTs was brought up, with Dame recalling his attempt to enter the NFT world via Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Gangsta Boo and Lil Keed Missing From In Memoriam Tribute at 2023 Grammy Awards, Fans React
Quavo's poignant tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards certainly left many viewers teary-eyed. However, fans are upset that deceased rappers Gangsta Boo and Lil Keed were missing from the In Memoriam Tribute. On Sunday night (Feb. 5) at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which took...
Trippie Redd Says Hackers Wanted Him to Pay $1 Million or They’d Leak His New Album
Trippie Redd went through some drama trying to get his latest album, Mansion Musik, into the ears of his devoted fans. According to the 2018 XXL Freshman, hackers threatened to leak his album if he didn't cough up $1 million. In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, which was...
Quavo Performs Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards – Watch
Quavo performed an emotional tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Quavo graced the Grammys stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform "Without You," a somber song he released last month in honor of Takeoff. During the awards show set, the rapper was assisted by the Maverick City Music choir.
Tracey Lee Drops His Signature Hit ‘The Theme (It’s Party Time)’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 4, 1997: Twenty-six years ago, Tracey Lee had the clubs popping when he dropped his debut single, "The Theme (It's Party Time)." On this day in 1997, the celebratory track was the kick-off single for his first album, Many Facez, and became Tracey's signature hit.
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Album Returns to Streaming Services
Dr. Dre's debut album The Chronic has returned to streaming services. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic album, which dropped on Dec. 15, 1992, Interscope Records has rereleased the album on DSPs, today (Feb. 1). "I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner,...
Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report
We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos
Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
Jack Harlow in White Men Can’t Jump Movie Trailer Receives Mixed Reactions From Fans
The trailer for the remake of the movie White Men Can't Jump starring Jack Harlow has arrived and it's causing mixed reactions from fans. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the trailer for the White Men Can't Jump reboot premiered on Hulu and 20th Century Fox's social media pages. The hoops flick is a redo of the beloved 1992 original starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. In the 2023 version, Jack Harlow makes his acting debut playing Harrelson's character Billy Hoyle while actor Sinqua Walls plays Snipes' character Sidney Deane.
Juice Wrld’s Last Album in the Works, Lil Bibby Says
Two years after the release of Juice Wrld's posthumous album, Fighting Demons, Lil Bibby has announced that a final Juice project is in the works. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Lil Bibby, CEO and founder of Grade A Productions, the label Juice Wrld was signed to in partnership with Interscope Records, jumped on his Instagram account to announce that he's working on the final posthumous album for Juice. The mogul shared a video of the late Chicago rapper in happier times, dancing in the studio.
Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for Having Her Kids’ Birthday Parties in Travis Scott’s Astroworld Theme
Kylie Jenner is facing backlash from fans after she shared photos of birthday parties for her kids Stormi and Aire that were in the theme of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. On Wednesday (Feb. 2), Kylie Jenner hopped on her Instagram Story and shared snaps from Stormi's 5th birthday party,...
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
Destroy Lonely Shares Five Songs That Define His Career
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s a shift happening in Atlanta’s rap scene right now and Destroy Lonely, 21, has been capitalizing on the moment. Over the last few years, he’s pulled fans into his universe of metallic sonics through projects like No Stylist and </3, among others. Having motion, he also caught the attention of Playboi Carti, who signed Lonely to his label Opium in 2021. Ahead of his early 2023 release, If Looks Could Kill, Destroy reveals the five-song soundtrack that informs it all.
N.O.R.E. Slights Other Rapper-Hosted Podcasts, Compares His Success to LL Cool J
N.O.R.E. is arguably one of the most successful podcasters in the audio industry, and according to him, his career transition has been flawless. In an interview on the Joe Budden Podcast, which debuted on Wednesday (Feb. 1) via YouTube, N.O.R.E. discussed his career transitioning from rapper to podcaster and highlighted that other rappers from his era (except for Joe Budden) failed at podcasting miserably.
Jay-Z to Perform at 2023 Grammys After Rocky History
Jay-Z is officially set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards live in Los Angeles. On Friday (Feb. 3), the Recording Academy hit up Twitter to announce that Jay-Z will take the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony taking place at the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.
Playboi Carti’s Music Album – Everything We Know
It goes without question that Playboi Carti is one of the most elusive and magnetic figures in the current state of hip-hop. Anytime he speaks publicly or posts on social media, it's typically something vague in nature and often equally as ominous yet vivacious as his larger-than-life stage presence. That...
