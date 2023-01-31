ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Harley Ronald Hefner II, 51, Bridgeport, and Rachelle Lynn Hamrick, 47, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Part of U.S. 50 to see single lane closures beginning next week in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Part of U.S. 50 in Harrison County will see single lane closures during the day beginning next week, according to the Division of Highways. Lane closures will be between County Route 50/6, Raccoon Run, and County Route 50/7, Flinderation, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday through Feb. 16 for core drilling operations.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

STICKLE — A son, Greyson Paul Stickle, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Jan. 23, 2023, in Bridgeport to Tiffany Siders and Richard Stickle of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Linda Siders and Paul Siders of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are James Patton Jr. of Stonewood and Kimberly Wilson of Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Sunday

Clarksburg Chess Club meeting, 6-8 p.m. All skill levels. Bring own chess board if you have one. Justin Crawford, CrawfordJustin66@gmail.com.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU Cancer Institute and UHC partner to bring advanced radiation oncology to Harrison County; Doddridge County native to lead the transition

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Advanced radiation oncology services and clinical trials will soon be available in Bridgeport, allowing patients from Harrison and surrounding counties to receive cancer care closer to home. The WVU Cancer Institute is partnering with WVU Medicine United Hospital Center to expand radiation oncology services...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners Highlights, Interviews

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 93-61 pasting of Oklahoma. The Mountaineers broke a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners on the strength of Erik Stevenson's 34 points and James Okonkwo's 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kedrian Johnson had an otherworldly +39 rating as he scored 16...
NORMAN, OK
WVNews

This week in Mountaineer athletics

Feb. 6, 1960 – In Fred Schaus’ last year as WVU basketball coach (26-5; 146-37 six-year record), the Mountaineers throttled Southern Conference foe George Washington, 101-79, in Morgantown. Astonishingly, West Virginia grabbed a single-game record of 85 rebounds, and senior Jerry West had 31 of those, tying the school’s individual rebounding mark, set by Mack Isner in a 99-82 victory at Virginia Tech in 1952. The future Los Angeles Laker also scored 29 points against the Colonials.
MORGANTOWN, WV

