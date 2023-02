SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The 2023 Talladega County Spelling Bee was held this morning at the B.B. Comer Memorial Library, and one Childersburg Middle School student will triumphantly represent the county next month in the state spelling bee. Daniel Bloodsworth (pictured right) was crowned Spelling Bee champion after correctly spelling...

