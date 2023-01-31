Read full article on original website
Store Employee Arrested After 15 Thefts, $230 Loss
HUMMELS WHARF – A 19-year-old Selinsgrove man is in custody after committing several thefts at the store he was working in. Selinsgrove state police say arrested was Cameron Fogarty, after Walmart reported 15 separate retail thefts involving an employee between December 18 and January 5. The miscellaneous merchandise stolen valued over $230, according to troopers.
State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
Man charged with harassing police officer
Northumberland, Pa. — A local pastor ingored warnings from a police officer, and allegedly continued to call and harrass that officer, which eventually led to charges. Calls to the Northumberland Police Station began when Matthew Joseph Fischl, 49, and his ex-girlfriend both reported harassment at approximately 2:31 a.m. on Dec. 31. Due to the fact neither would budge on who was harassing who, Northumberland Police Officer Edward Cope said both...
Hazleton Police investigating hit-and-run into house
HAZLETON – Hazleton City Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which someone struck a utility pole and a house. Police said they were called to the area of 716 West 22nd Street around 5:30pm on Jan. 27. A silver BMW was travelling east on 22nd Street at a...
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
Man thrown off vehicle hood during road rage incident
Williamsport, Pa. — Responding to a man's distress call over being followed, Williamsport Police Officers quickly learned the caller himself was the man responsible for the most serious offense, according to witnesses. Reports of a road rage incident at the Sheetz on Maynard Street reached police on Jan. 25 just after 9 a.m. According to witnesses, the victim of an alleged assault followed Christian Michael Mundell, 47, of Williamsport into...
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
Police: Woman sells 103 bags of fentanyl to informant
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman police said sold crack and fentanyl to an informant was charged with multiple felony counts of delivering a controlled substance. Nicole Linville allegedly sold 103 bags of fentanyl and 2.9 grams of crack, meeting the buyer in the 500 block of Memorial Avenue throughout June and July of 2022 for the transactions, police said. On June 1, the 43-year-old Linville exchanged 53 bags of...
Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
Police searching for shooter
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Scranton's south side. Scranton police say the shooting happened Wednesday night near Pittston Avenue and Brook Street. They haven't released the name of the shooting victim. We do know that police are still looking for the...
Two arrested on drug, gun charges following traffic stop
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop, and later search that turned up a gun and multiple drugs in Hazleton City, police say. Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Cedar Street and Shaft Road on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said they found […]
Borough man facing drug, threat charges after March standoff in Shen. Heights
SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – A South White Street man is facing felony drug and misdemeanor threat charges after a standoff in this West Mahanoy Township village last March. Trooper Nicholas Reese of the State Police at Frackville filed charges Friday against Joshua D. Taylor, 24, of 128 South White Street for the March 9, 2022 incident.
Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
Large amount of meth seized inside home with children
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A drug raid done on a home with four young children living in it results in meth, guns seized, and a man facing multiple charges, police say. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Wednesday drug detectives served a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of […]
Northumberland County man loses $15K in scam
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man from Rockefeller Township was scammed out of $15,000. PSP reports a 70-year-old man was contacted by a scammer, pretending to be part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The scammer told the victim there were multiple warrants for his arrest and he […]
Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
“Irate” man scratches woman over shrimp
KULPMONT BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Sunbury was issued a citation after police say he harassed a woman because there “was no shrimp to go with his dinner.” Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened on January 20th in the 1230 block of Scott Street when a 45-year-old man became angry after […]
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
