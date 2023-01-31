Read full article on original website
Jerry Cole
5d ago
how many small businesses did our governor put out of business? 🤔 Dictator policies
legalnews.com
Whitmer encourages Michiganders to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. To find out if you have cash or property, go directly to the Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website (https://unclaimedproperty.michigan. gov),...
WILX-TV
$4M federal grant to help prepare more Michigan children for kindergarten
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new $4 million federal grant will prepare more children, especially low-income and vulnerable children for kindergarten in Michigan. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children & Families awarded the $4 million Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Planning (PDG B-5) grant to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) through Dec. 30, 2023.
wkzo.com
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
WILX-TV
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
Bill rolling back Michigan’s retirement tax heads to conference committee
A bill that was set to change the state’s tax on retirement income is headed to conference committee for final negotiations. The Democratic-led Senate on Wednesday gutted House Bill 4001. There has been speculation that in addition to reforming the so-called pension tax and increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families — […] The post Bill rolling back Michigan’s retirement tax heads to conference committee appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill meant to lower costs for Michigan families
The recently passed legislation that Whitmer is signing Tuesday will invest in affordable housing, community revitalization, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
You may have cash or property Michigan is holding. Here’s how to check
As part of something called 'National Unclaimed Property Day,' Michiganders are encouraged to do a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
WILX-TV
Preparing for the cold weather in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday marks the coldest day of the week and wind chill advisories have been issued for all of Mid-Michigan until 9 a.m. Children will more than likely spend time in their classrooms on days like these with wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero.
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Detroit News
House sends Whitmer bill moving Michigan's 2024 presidential primary
Lansing — The Michigan House voted Tuesday to change the date of Michigan's 2024 presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, moving the bill to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the deadline set by the Democratic National Committee. Though the legislation clear the House on a 56-53 vote,...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
WILX-TV
Hawaii’s freshman congresswoman trying to share “little bits of aloha” in Washington
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii) says she is a busy woman. The freshman congresswoman, who was sworn in to her first term in the House of Representatives last month, was appointed to the House Agriculture and Armed Services Committees last week. And while she is far from the only busy member of Congress, Tokuda is balancing her workload in Washington with a five-hour time difference and nearly 5,000-mile distance from her home and district.
Michiganders have a strong preference for this controversial candy
Michiganders apparently have a strong preference for one controversial candy. Some love it. Some hate it. Candy corn – also known as reindeer corn and cupid corn – is a top seller in Michigan for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day, according to CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
