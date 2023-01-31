Read full article on original website
Breeze Thru Car Wash Donates More than $98K to Local Organizations in 2022
Locally-owned and operated Breeze Thru Car Wash (Breeze Thru) has announced it donated $98,333 to area non-profit organizations throughout 2022. With 12 locations across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, Breeze Thru hosts a number of fundraising events each year through its annual FUNdraising Program. “At Breeze Thru Car Wash, giving...
I-25 North Express Lanes Project Hits Major Milestones
The I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) have acknowledged another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor and identified funding for two more segments (Segments 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
Twenty Undeniable Truths of Life
[Columnist’s note: If you enjoy reading my columns in North Forty News and are not currently a subscriber, I encourage you to support the paper with a subscription. I am issuing a challenge to you to purchase 21 weeks of NFN for $20 (enter promo code “phil” at northfortynews.com/subscribe ), and I pledge to match the first 10 subscribers with my personal donation to the paper. Just write me at the email address below and let me know you have subscribed, and I will do the rest. Thank you for supporting NFN and for continuing to read my work.]
UCHealth and Intermountain Healthcare Launch Partnership to Improve Health Outcomes and Reduce Costs
Intermountain Healthcare and UCHealth are forming a new partnership to develop a clinically integrated network (CIN) with comprehensive patient resources. The venture will bring together 700 primary care physicians and hundreds of clinics and hospitals, with support from specialists throughout Colorado. In addition, the partnership will help bring a new health insurance option to Coloradans.
