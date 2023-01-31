Read full article on original website
Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Blood Falls gushes red water from Antarctica's ice. It took scientists 106 years to figure out what causes its color.
The falls were first discovered in 1911. It took a century for scientists to pin down the origin of its fiery hue.
msn.com
F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time
An F-35 Lightning II has flown for the first time in the new Technology Refresh 3, or TR-3, configuration. TR-3 is intended to significantly upgrade the Lockheed Martin-built stealth fighter’s core processor, memory unit, and associated avionics so the platform can better support all of the new capabilities slated to equip the type under the upcoming Block 4 modernization program, which we now know includes a brand new radar.
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Business Insider
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Japan Makes Controversial Decision to Dump Over 1,000,000 tons of Radioactive Water into The Sea
Japan has announced plans to dump more than 1 million tons of radioactive water into the sea this year resulting from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. For 12 years, workers have pumped water into the ruins of the facility to keep the debris from overheating and causing further damage.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Earth received a radio signal sent from a galaxy that is 9 billion light years away
It is the first time that scientists have detected a signal that originates from another galaxy located 9 billion light years away from Earth. The radio signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located in Pune, India.
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
msn.com
Lockheed Martin demos 50kW anti-aircraft frickin' laser beam
Lockheed Martin this week showed that a 50kW laser being developed for air defense scenarios can be turned on to create a coherent beam, a milestone the defense giant calls "first light."…. The 50kW-class Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System, referred to as DEIMOS among those who'd...
game-news24.com
NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope has just discovered its first Earth-like exoplanet
News JVTech NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope is now resurrected, and has discovered the first alien, which resembles Earth. The world’s most powerful space telescope has now lightened an exoplanet almost that same size as Earth. A discovery to open the door to new research and question marks.
