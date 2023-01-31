Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Owen Gallacher: Grimsby Town sign free-agent full-back after Crawley Town release
Grimsby Town have signed free-agent versatile full-back Owen Gallacher on a deal until the end of the season. The 23-year-old was released by Crawley Town on Tuesday having played five games in total, and made 11 appearances on loan at Gateshead this term. Gallacher was at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest...
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: We have to go through pain to grow, says Steve Borthwick
New head coach Steve Borthwick says England have to go through some pain to grow as a team after they lost 29-23 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener. The hosts were leading at Twickenham until Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored his second try with seven minutes remaining.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Eddie Jones says Scotland's Finn Russell key to result against England
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Former England head coach Eddie Jones believes Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will be decisive in the result of Saturday's Six Nations fixture.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Back to the future for Wales as Warren Gatland returns
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Popular...
Played for both: Former Sunderland and current Millwall midfielder George Honeyman
The former Sunderland midfielder now plies his trade at Millwall after a stint at Hull City.
BBC
Declan Rice fee would 'blow British record out of water' if he leaves West Ham, says David Moyes
Declan Rice will command a fee which will not just smash the British record but "blow it out of the water" if he leaves West Ham, says boss David Moyes. Chelsea signed Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez for £107m on Wednesday, making him the most expensive Premier League signing ever.
SB Nation
Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day
As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
The return of Gatland: can the sequel match the blockbuster original?
Wales’s returning head coach has put his faith in old hands and in-form players, just as he did in 2008. It worked then, but will it again?
BBC
John Eustace: Birmingham boss says his squad have been strengthened by tough run
Birmingham City head coach John Eustace says he has a squad of "fighters, not victims" adding their current difficult run has "made them even stronger". Blues have lost five Championship games in a row since their last win on 16 December against Reading. It is a sequence that has seen...
Sean Dyche steps back in time with nod to a very different Everton era | Jonathan Wilson
Sean Dyche’s sheer energy galvanises Everton with echoes of club’s history evident during their victory over league leaders Arsenal
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
BBC
Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation
A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
Paquetá responds to Newcastle’s fast start and salvages point for West Ham
As the price tag attached to Declan Rice almost certainly increased and Newcastle’s hopes of Champions League qualification receded a little, David Moyes’s grip on the manager’s job at West Ham tightened. Admittedly Moyes is still inching his way back into boardroom favour and his side remain...
Potential Sunderland fifth-round FA Cup tie chosen for live TV broadcast
The BBC have already decided their live FA Cup fifth-round matches, and they could feature Sunderland.
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers
Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
Report: Enzo Fernandez IN Chelsea Squad To Face Fulham
Enzo Fernandez is reportedly in the Chelsea squad to face Fulham tomorrow.
BBC
Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton: Julia Olme snatches point for WSL strugglers
Brighton earned a potentially vital point at Aston Villa as they battle against relegation from the Women's Super League. The visitors handed Villa the lead when Kayleigh Green turned a cross into her own net on 32 minutes. However, they snatched a second-half equaliser through Julia Olme following a Villa...
SB Nation
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC
Fantasy football: Fernandes for Salah a no-brainer
There are three clubs to really focus on before the next two gameweeks - Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City. Manchester United have a double gameweek 22, as do Leeds United, while Arsenal and Manchester City both double in gameweek 23 so ideally you'll want three players from each of their squads.
Comments / 0