BBC

Owen Gallacher: Grimsby Town sign free-agent full-back after Crawley Town release

Grimsby Town have signed free-agent versatile full-back Owen Gallacher on a deal until the end of the season. The 23-year-old was released by Crawley Town on Tuesday having played five games in total, and made 11 appearances on loan at Gateshead this term. Gallacher was at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest...
SB Nation

Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day

As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
BBC

Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation

A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
BBC

Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers

Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
BBC

Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton: Julia Olme snatches point for WSL strugglers

Brighton earned a potentially vital point at Aston Villa as they battle against relegation from the Women's Super League. The visitors handed Villa the lead when Kayleigh Green turned a cross into her own net on 32 minutes. However, they snatched a second-half equaliser through Julia Olme following a Villa...
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC

Fantasy football: Fernandes for Salah a no-brainer

There are three clubs to really focus on before the next two gameweeks - Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City. Manchester United have a double gameweek 22, as do Leeds United, while Arsenal and Manchester City both double in gameweek 23 so ideally you'll want three players from each of their squads.

