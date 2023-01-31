Read full article on original website
City council Feb. 6 to consider higher fines for speeding, changes to waste management
The Lynnwood City Council at its Feb. 6 work session is scheduled to discuss changes to the city’s waste management practices and a proposal to add a $25 traffic safety fee for all speeding violations. Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson is also scheduled to present an ordinance that would...
Sponsor spotlight: Melissa Irons named Remodeler of the Year
Melissa Irons of Irons Brothers Construction Inc. was named 2022 Remodeler of the Year during the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) recent year-end gala. Each year, MBAKS recognizes members in various categories, including Spirit of Service, Emerging Leader, Moving the Market, Associate of the Year, Remodeler...
Snohomish County Arts and Culture grant applications now open
The Snohomish County Arts and Culture Grant is now open for applications and closes on March 3, 2023. Grant winners will be reimbursed for up to $2,000 in eligible expenses for projects completed by Dec. 31, 2023. The Snohomish County Arts Commission conducts the competitive review process and recommends funding...
Scene nearby: Trumpeter swans
Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Snohomish Valley Friday and spotted a large group of trumpeter swans resting before restating their migration journey. He notes that trumpeter swans have a wingspan of around 84-100 inches and weigh around 21-30 pounds. These yearly visitors rest up in the many farmlands of Western Washington during migration and eventually nest up in Alaska. The trumpeter has an all-black bill that reaches its eye. Also, when they take off, they will at times create an “S” neck for their first wing beats to help with takeoff.
Warm up your winter day at Feb. 11 chili cookoff
Lynnwood’s Emerald City Harley-Davidson is inviting all “chili gods and goddesses” to participate in its chili cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 11. There is no fee to enter and the winner will receive a $50 gift card. The cookoff will be hosted at 5711 188th St. S.W. from 12-3 p.m. In order to register, email marketing@emeraldcityhd.com. More information can be found here.
School district celebrates Black Lives Matter Month of Action Feb. 4 at Mountlake Terrace Library
The Edmonds School District is hosting a kick-off celebration for Black Lives Matter Month of Action at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event, which will be in Spanish and English, will include local leaders reading books, rock painting and other art activities, and book displays from the Sno-Isle and Edmonds School District Libraries.
Introducing a new column, amplifying ‘The Local Music Scene’
Welcome to the newest monthly column for My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. “The Local Music Scene” will highlight local music and our fantastic local musicians. Support your local artists and venues!. Here are my top picks for February’s can’t-miss music events. Please email if you want...
