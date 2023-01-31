ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Styles Gucci Bag, Suede Boots & ‘Mom Jeans’ for Romantic Getaway in Vail

By Irene San Segundo
 5 days ago
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence posed on Instagram yesterday alongside her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, celebrating the end of the football season that marks the beginning of a romantic vacation for the couple. This year, they chose Vail, in Colorado, to spend some time with friends and family and officially get the offseason started.

During her trip, Marissa sported a beige cable knit sweater and high-wasted jeans, tapping into the ’90s “ mom jeans ” trend that’s come back in the 2020s.

Marissa elevated the wintery look with Gucci’s Dionysus bag which features a long chained double strap, GG pattern, and a singular tiger head closure. According to the brand, the lock is also decorated with crystals and it is a unique detail that references the Greek god Dionysus.

The bag was originally launched in 2015 and since then it’s been seen on the shoulders of many A-listers such as Margot Robbie, Alessandra Ambrosio and Alexa Chung.

While Marissa’s footwear isn’t completely visible in her photo, it seems like she chose a pair of black suede boots to match the casual and snow-ready ensemble. When she’s not on vacation in the mountains or the beach, Marissa’s footwear preferences usually include black or white high-heeled boots with pointed toes for her game-day looks , and an impressive array of white sneakers for off-duty days.

PHOTOS: 8 of the Most Stylish Football Players

Comments / 20

BBM
5d ago

Do these folks get paid for their posts by the clothing manufacturer? Most people don’t care and can’t buy these expensive clothes and pay for NFL tickets😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
8
 

Footwear News

