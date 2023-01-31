ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Green Planet

Cat Returned to Shelter Because He Was Too Affectionate

This poor cat named Bruno was returned to the shelter for his affectionate behavior but thankfully he was recently adopted and found his happy ending. Bruno was returned to a New Jersey shelter just one week after he was adopted because the family thought that he was ‘too affectionate.’ They said that Bruno’s affectionate head-butting for kisses and pets, distracting bedtime cuddling, and “zoomies” made him the wrong cat for the family.
MONTVILLE, NJ
Outsider.com

African Serval Cat Discovered Roaming Free On Missouri Farm

Missouri is home to a healthy population of bobcats. There are also presumably plenty of domesticated house cats that have gone feral and live outdoors. Even mountain lions rarely but occasionally turn up in the state. However, for the last few months, a farmer outside the town of Ava kept catching glimpses of what he called an “elusive and crazy-looking cat.” The farmer knew it was too big to be a house cat and too little to be a mountain lion. Though it somewhat resembled a bobcat, the build of its body wasn’t consistent with other bobcats he had seen in the area. Once he was finally able to trap the animal, he realized it was an African serval.
MISSOURI STATE
People

Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'

Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
FOX8 News

What are the best grooming products for cats and dogs?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. SPRUCE UP YOUR CAT AND DOG AT HOME WITH THESE 12 GROOMING PRODUCTS Regular grooming is not only helpful in keeping your pet looking dapper, but it’s actually necessary for maintaining your furry friend’s health, including ear care and oral care. With their de-shedding treatments […]
CBS Philly

Puppies up for adoption at this shelter, sending 4 to the Puppy Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've got two championship games happening this month, the Super Bowl and the Puppy Bowl! The fluffy, friendly competition is back and don't worry, this bowl game does not require you to know a single sports rule.This is the Puppy Bowl's 19th year of highlighting the adorable rescue pups that are available for adoption. Sixty-seven rescue organizations will be participating, including the Brandywine Valley SPCA, who stopped by our studio with some adoptable pups this morning. Our Chandler Lutz caught up with the Brandywine SPCA team and their pups, Tia and Ireland who are gearing up for their Puppy Bowl debut on Team Ruff. You can watch in the video above.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earth.com

Which are the most intelligent cat breeds?

Although cats have smaller brains than dogs, they are extremely smart mammals, with a high level of emotional intelligence and a great willingness to adapt. While there is no standardized test to measure intelligence in cats, scientists have recently examined the ability to adapt, curiosity levels, and the need for mental stimulation in various cat breeds.
cat-world.com

Euthanizing a Cat at Home? Risks & Veterinarian Advice

One of the hardest decisions any pet parent can make is choosing when it’s time to humanely end your cat’s life. It’s very difficult to say goodbye to furry family members, but you don’t want to prolong pain and suffering. Unfortunately, the cost of professional veterinary...
pupvine.com

15 Best Dog Bed For Australian Shepherd Peaceful Sleep

This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links. Besides being the perfect herding dog, the Australian Shepherd is equally good as a family dog. If you are lucky to own this dog, you need to equip it with certain pet supplies, including dog crates, or dog beds. We are here to help with our list of best dog bed for Australian Shepherd.
petpress.net

8 Popular Herding Dog Breeds And The Benefits of Owning Them

Herding dog breeds are some of the most intelligent and loyal working dogs. These breeds have evolved over centuries to be able to move and manage herds of animals, such as sheep or cattle. They possess an innate ability to follow directions and pay close attention to their owners, making...

