The Philadelphia 76ers (34-17) are headed to New York for a showdown with the Knicks (28-26) that is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Fueled by its all-star big-man, Joel Embiid, who is currently averaging 33.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season, Philadelphia has won its last two in a row. James Harden is also a key contributing factor to the success the team has been having on the hardwood with his 21.3 points, 10.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO