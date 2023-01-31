ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks basketball live stream (02/05/23): How to watch, time, channel

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-17) are headed to New York for a showdown with the Knicks (28-26) that is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Fueled by its all-star big-man, Joel Embiid, who is currently averaging 33.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season, Philadelphia has won its last two in a row. James Harden is also a key contributing factor to the success the team has been having on the hardwood with his 21.3 points, 10.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
Kyrie Irving going to Dallas Mavericks for players, picks: AP source

DALLAS — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas. The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
76ers vs. Knicks prediction, betting odds for NBA on Sunday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the New York Knicks in the NBA at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, commencing at 6 p.m. EST. With...
