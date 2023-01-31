Read full article on original website
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Six Flags amusement park searched mom, daughter who were wearing hijabs, revoked their membership, suit says
A mother and daughter from Staten Island have filed a lawsuit against Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, claiming they were discriminated against for wearing hijabs and ultimately lost their membership to the theme park when they complained. The family members, identified in a civil complaint by their initials...
From bulletproof glass to armed guards, N.J. houses of worship are beefing up security
It was 3:19 a.m when, authorities say, an arsonist hurled a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue. Wearing black clothes and a ski mask, he might never have been captured — except he was caught on camera. “We’ve unfortunately been preparing for this day for a while and we...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 Get $200 in bonus bets offer for 76ers vs. Knicks
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new customers betting on any game in the NBA can earn a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets...
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks basketball live stream (02/05/23): How to watch, time, channel
The Philadelphia 76ers (34-17) are headed to New York for a showdown with the Knicks (28-26) that is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Fueled by its all-star big-man, Joel Embiid, who is currently averaging 33.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season, Philadelphia has won its last two in a row. James Harden is also a key contributing factor to the success the team has been having on the hardwood with his 21.3 points, 10.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
Kyrie Irving going to Dallas Mavericks for players, picks: AP source
DALLAS — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas. The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
76ers vs. Knicks prediction, betting odds for NBA on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the New York Knicks in the NBA at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, commencing at 6 p.m. EST. With...
Knicks pull off their biggest comeback of season, beat 76ers
Evan Fournier got an unexpected chance and ran with it. With RJ Barrett a late scratch because of a non-COVID illness, Fournier, normally out of the rotation, was the backup guard and sent a reminder about why he broke the franchise’s record for 3-pointers just a year ago. Fournier’s...
