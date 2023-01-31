ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Sports

NBA trade rumors: Kevin Durant drawing 'far more interest' for Nets after Kyrie Irving's trade request

In the midst of Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Nets, other teams around the league are far more interested in the availability of Brooklyn superstar Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This isn't surprising in the slightest, with Irving likely headed out, it may trigger Durant also wanting out of Brooklyn, and if that's the case every team in the league will be calling the Nets to try and land K.D.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Punches thrown during massive Timberwolves-Magic brawl; Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba among five players ejected

Five players were ejected from the Orlando Magic's 127-120 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night following an on-court altercation that began between Orlando center Mo Bamba and Wolves guard Austin Rivers. Both Bamba and Rivers were ejected from the game, along with Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Timberwolves forwards Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving trade request: Magic Johnson wants Nets star on the Lakers, LeBron chimes in with cryptic tweet

Kyrie Irving has caused quite a stir by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just days before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. The news of Irving's request has elicited some strong reactions from fans and the media, but some of the biggest names in the NBA also got in on the fun. LeBron James and Magic Johnson both posted about the news on social media, which only fueled speculation that the Los Angeles Lakers could be in the market for Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable for Monday

Beal (foot) is being listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Cavs. Beal sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Saturday with some soreness in his left foot, which resulted in Corey Kispert getting the spot-start and a larger usage rate for Kristpas Porzingis and Monte Morris. It'll be more of the same if he's out again on Monday, which would put Kispert on the radar as a potential streamer.
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 despite loss to Indiana

If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Won't play Saturday

Bertans (calf) is out for Saturday's game versus the Warriors. Bertans will miss at least one game after exiting Thursday's contest against the Pelicans early with a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Utah, but it's currently unclear if the sharpshooting big man will be able to join the Mavericks at any point during their upcoming five-game road trip.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Why Jalen Brunson's All-Star case looks much stronger after Knicks' near collapse vs. Heat

Jalen Brunson got some bad news on Thursday. The catalyst behind New York's surprisingly successful season got snubbed for an All-Star berth when the reserves were announced, and while Brunson was likely happy to see teammate Julius Randle get the nod, his own case was seemingly stronger. Randle may be averaging more points, but Brunson has scored more efficiently and been a better playmaker. His presence has allowed Randle to play more like the All-Star he was in 2021, yet he was not recognized for his stellar season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Downgraded to out

Beal (foot) will not suit up for Saturday's meeting with Brooklyn. Beal will sit the tail end of the Wizards' back-to-back set with left foot soreness after playing 32 minutes Friday. Fantasy managers should expect Beal to be a full go for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. While he's sidelined, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn figure to see increased workloads.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving trade: Mavericks land Nets All-Star for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, first-round pick

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, as confirmed by Bill Reiter of CBS Sports. In exchange, the Nets will receive Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks. Irving, an All-Star starter, requested a trade on Feb. 3 after talks on a possible contract extension with the Nets broke down. He will now join his fourth team in seven seasons.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pops for season-high 28 points

Gordon posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. Gordon scored at least 24 points for the third straight game, continuing easily his best stretch of the season. He remains someone who could very well be on the move come next Thursday, although that is something we have been saying for the past three seasons. He can be streamed in for points for now, but as for what the future holds, it's really anyone's guess.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Won't play Monday

Kuzma (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers. Kuzma left Saturday's game against the Nets with a left ankle sprain and will be sidelined for at least one contest due to the issue. The severity of the sprain isn't known yet, but his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Hornets. Anthony Gill (COVID-19 protocols) remains sidelined, so Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert will presumably see increased minutes in Kuzma's absence, while Will Barton, who's played sparingly since the since the end of December, may get another chance in the rotation.
CBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Saturday

Saric is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons. Saric accumulated 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 106-94 victory over the Celtics, but he heads back to the bench with Cameron Johnson (knee) being available and in the starting unit. Saric is averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds across 11.1 minutes per game when coming off the bench this season.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable to play Sunday

Gobert has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to right groin soreness. The towering big man hasn't exactly set the world on fire in his first season with the Timberwolves, but losing him before a matchup against Nikola Jokic is less than ideal. If Gobert can't go Sunday, then Naz Reid would be in line for a bigger role. Gobert is averaging just 11.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game across his last 10 outings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable against Atlanta

Jokic is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks due to left hamstring tightness. Jokic continues to deal with tightness in his left hamstring despite playing the last three games. However, the Nuggets will play a back-to-back Saturday and Sunday, so the two-time MVP could certainly miss one of those contests. If Jokic doesn't suit up, Zeke Nnaji would likely start, and DeAndre Jordan could receive some run as well.
ATLANTA, GA

